Riyadh: King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) inaugurated the Advanced Hematology Diagnostics Laboratory under the patronage of Deputy CEO Dr. Björn Zoéga. The cutting-edge facility, aimed at elevating hematology diagnostics in KFSHRC is a state-of-the-art laboratory, the first in the MENA region to house the largest and fastest automated hematology track, equipped with a bulk loader for faster and more efficient testing and a much improved AI-driven image analysis system.

The laboratory integrates advanced processing systems, including pre-analytical workflow and high resolution multiparametric flow cytometry analyzers, enhancing efficiency and reducing output time, and marking a significant step towards the next generation of high precision cellular analysis tests.

Already home to the largest clinical flow cytometry facility in Saudi Arabia with 9,000 flow tests per year, the laboratory offers timely and highly accurate diagnostic services for a wide range of hematolymphoid and immunological disorders.

Beyond its diagnostic capabilities, the new advanced laboratory will be involved in innovation and education, and serve as a unique hub for clinical research by providing hands-on training opportunities, observational visits, supporting advanced research initiatives, hosting workshops, and fostering collaborations with leading technology providers.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals and included in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine. For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa