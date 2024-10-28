Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) continues its commitment to the mental and physical well-being of its employees and the broader community through its Department of Mental Health (DMH), which aims to contribute to mental health service provision in Saudi Arabia.

A key priority of the DMH is addressing the stigma surrounding mental illness, a critical barrier to care in Saudi Arabia. According to recent statistics, 34% of the Saudi population suffers from mental health disorders, yet 85% of those with severe conditions do not seek medical assistance. KFSHRC aims to close this gap by raising awareness and promoting acceptance of mental health care through its educational programs and employee support initiatives.

In keeping with its status as a regional leader in healthcare innovation, KFSHRC is integrating advanced technologies to enhance mental health service delivery. The hospital is utilizing digital health platforms and artificial intelligence (AI) tools to improve the diagnosis and treatment of mental health disorders. AI plays a vital role in early diagnosis, helping clinicians identify symptoms of mental illness earlier and providing personalized care pathways for patients.

KFSHRC is also exploring digital health solutions that cater to the specific cultural needs of patients, ensuring that these technologies are both effective and sensitive to local contexts. By offering secure, confidential online consultations, KFSHRC ensures that patients who may be reluctant to seek in-person care due to stigma can still access the support they need. These digital solutions are crucial in expanding access to mental health care, especially in underserved regions where resources may be limited.

KFSHRC is not only improving the quality of care but also building a more resilient workforce capable of meeting the growing demand for mental health services.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals and included in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.

For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa