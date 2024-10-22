Riyadh: King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) has partnered with the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) to supply the national safety database with the necessary data assets. The data will support research on the safety and security of pharmaceutical products, contributing to evidence-based decisions that enhance public health and safety regulation.

The agreement was signed on Monday, during the Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh, by H.E Dr. Majid bin Ibrahim Alfayyadh, CEO of KFSHRC, and H.E Dr. Hisham bin Saad Aljadhey, CEO of SFDA. Also present were executives from KFSHRC and SFDA, as well as event attendees.

As per the agreement, KFSHRC and SFDA will adhere to the highest cybersecurity and privacy standards, using advanced regulatory-approved encryption technologies to ensure the confidentiality and integrity of information assets during transmission and exchange. The data covers various demographic and medical information, including age, gender, marital status, chronic diseases, surgeries, medical examinations, and diagnostics procedures.

The agreement is part of joint efforts to enhance pharmaceutical product safety research, contribute to improved healthcare quality, minimize potential risks, and develop modern safety standards that meet evolving health challenges. It also aims to maximize the benefits of medical data in advancing research and scientific studies that improve the health and safety of individuals and the community.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year