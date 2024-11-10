Riyadh: King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) and the University of Birmingham’s Bladder Cancer Research Centre (BCRC) have announced a five-year partnership to revolutionize bladder cancer diagnosis and monitoring. This partnership unites the expertise of KFSHRC’s Urology Department with BCRC’s research capabilities to advance non-invasive diagnostic tools using advanced liquid biopsy technology.

This project aims to bring cutting-edge molecular diagnostics to Saudi Arabia using a 23-gene panel to detect key genetic variations. Prof. Waleed Altaweel, Chairman of the Urology Department at KFSHRC and the Principal Investigator, commented : “Partnering with BCRC allows us to introduce innovative diagnostic methods that ease the burden on patients while improving healthcare outcomes. This collaboration supports our priorities by bridging geographic and technological divides and advancing cancer diagnostics across a diverse population.”

Beyond diagnostic innovation, this partnership is a knowledge exchange platform, enabling Saudi and UK research communities to collaborate closely, sharing methodologies, insights, and technological advancements in genomic diagnostics. Prof. Mohamed Alotaibi, a Co-Principal Investigator, highlighted, “This collaborative approach aligns with global healthcare goals, enhancing expertise and building capacity to tackle complex health challenges.”

Underpinning this partnership is a Material Transfer Agreement (MTA) that ensures secure, ethical exchanges of anonymize patient samples, enabling advanced genomic testing while maintaining strict data privacy. Dr. Raouf Seyam, Project facilitator, stated, “This collaboration offers an unprecedented opportunity to expand our research by incorporating diverse genetic data, ultimately contributing to globally relevant cancer care solutions. KFSHRC and BCRC are set to transform bladder cancer care by establishing new, accessible standards for patient-centred, non-invasive diagnostics.”

