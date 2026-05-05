Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain (KFH) has announced the launch of its upgraded “Premium” banking services. This falls within its ongoing strategy of delivering innovative solutions that enhance service quality and elevate the customer experience under the bank’s vision ‘Beyond Horizons’.

This step marks significant advancements in the development of “Premium” services, comprising an upgraded service ecosystem, the introduction of exclusive features, and a redesigned customer experience focused on efficiency and flexibility. These services are primarily accessible through digital channels and dedicated relationship managers, with direct customer support at select branches to ensure a seamless and high-quality banking experience.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Mohamed Zakout, Deputy Group CEO of Retail Banking at KFH – Bahrain, said, “The introduction of our upgraded Premium banking services represents a strategic step in our efforts to deliver greater value to our customers through a comprehensive banking experience rooted in a deep understanding of their needs and aspirations.”

He added, “This package was designed to offer a sophisticated and flexible experience, allowing customers to benefit from an expanded range of features tailored to their financial needs and lifestyles while ensuring the highest levels of efficiency.”

He noted, “We have curated a suite of exclusive benefits, including complimentary banking services, valet parking, cash delivery, advanced wealth management solutions, preferential profit rates on deposits and financing, and priority access to our call centre and branches. These features enhance the convenience and distinction of the customer experience.”

KFH – Bahrain reaffirms its dedication to continuous innovation and development of services. By providing advanced solutions and integrated banking experiences that extend beyond financial products to encompass superior quality and accessibility, the bank solidifies its position as a leading financial institution in Bahrain and the region.

For more information about Premium services and other KFH offerings, valued customers can visit the bank’s website at www.bh.kfh.com or follow the bank’s official pages on Instagram @kfh.bahrain, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.