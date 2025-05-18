Abu Dhabi – The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) is showcasing more than fifteen impactful ventures supporting SMEs in the fourth edition of the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ forum, which is scheduled to be held from May 19 to 22, 2025, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

At the forum, KFED will present various strategic initiatives designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises, paving the way for their sustainable growth and market expansion. These include the ‘Abu Dhabi SME Champions Program’, which connects startups with key buyers; the ‘SME Export Enablement Program’ aiming to enhance SMEs’ global competitiveness; the ‘SME Finance Facilitator Program’, which addresses funding gaps through cutting-edge banking solutions; as well as the ‘ICV Readiness Program’, which empowers SMEs to meet ICV standards and actively participate in government tenders, and the Light Manufacturing Accelerator.

The forum will facilitate the signing of Khalifa Fund’s three key strategic agreements, including one with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MOIAT), to support the UAE’s entrepreneurs and innovators in the industrial sector. In addition, an agreement will be signed with the ‘Make’ platform to jointly develop prototype acceleration programs for light manufacturing. The launch of the ‘Light Manufacturing Accelerator’ program is a part of KFED’s broader efforts to enhance local manufacturing capabilities, by nurturing a comprehensive ecosystem that connects entrepreneurs, manufacturers, government entities and industry partners. The initiative also aims to streamline regulatory processes and facilitate access to supply chain opportunities.

In addition, an agreement will be signed with Khalifa University to foster innovation and entrepreneurship while supporting the growth of startups and SMEs across the country. This partnership leverages the shared expertise of both entities to create an integrated ecosystem that supports entrepreneurs, researchers and students by providing them with the necessary resources, knowledge and funding to transform innovative ideas into successful ventures.

Furthermore, more than fifteen key ventures supported by the Khalifa Fund will participate in the event, reflecting the diversity and innovation of the UAE’s dynamic entrepreneurial landscape. These ventures belong to various sectors, including technology, food industries, manufacturing, trade and hospitality, all of which play an integral role in bolstering the local economy, as well as increasing the presence of national products and services in local markets.

Mouza Al Nasri, Acting CEO of the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED), said: “Our participation in the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ forum exemplifies the Fund’s commitment to supporting and empowering national entrepreneurship, particularly in priority sectors aligned with Abu Dhabi’s Falcon Economy system. We, at Khalifa Fund, are committed to implementing the UAE’s vision of building a competitive and sustainable economy driven by innovation and production. To achieve this goal, we aim to promote national ventures and create platforms that empower SMEs to confidently enter into new regional and global markets. In this regard, the event serves as a unique platform to highlight inspiring success stories and forge new partnerships, further strengthening the role of SMEs in advancing economic growth while strengthening the UAE’s industrial and technological sectors.”

‘Make it in the Emirates’ is one of the UAE’s leading industrial events, which convenes innovators, investors and policymakers to positively transform the future of the industrial sector. Over the course of four days, the forum will highlight relevant opportunities and growth prospects, review latest innovations, and create space for enhancing collaboration across key sectors such as food and beverage, agriculture, aviation, automotive, defence industries, pharmaceuticals and medical technology, ship, navigation and boating industry, metals and manufacturing, handicrafts, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence (AI), fourth industrial revolution's innovations (Industry 4.0), chemical industries, plastics, sustainable materials, machinery and equipment, electrical equipment and electronics, construction, future energy, as well as industrial decarbonisation.

