Dubai, United Arab Emirates — In an exciting partnership that sets a new benchmark in the UAE rental market, Keyper has joined forces with the First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s largest bank and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, and Dubai First in partnership with Mastercard to make Keyper’s one-of-a-kind Rent Now, Pay Later (RNPL) programme available to their users for the first time.

Designed to redefine how tenants pay rent, this partnership introduces the convenience of paying by card, monthly instalments on annual rent, earning bank rewards, guaranteed cashback, and the chance to win back a month’s rent.

The first bank to revolutionise rent with flexibility and rewards

The programme enables tenants to pay rent in instalments using their FAB or Dubai First Mastercard credit card through Keyper’s digital platform. It brings unparalleled benefits, including a guaranteed AED 500 cashback for participants and an exciting raffle where tenants can win back one month’s rent — up to AED 100,000.

“Rent is often the largest household expense, and this partnership is aimed at making it more manageable and rewarding for tenants,” said Omar Abu Innab, CEO at Keyper. “By merging financial flexibility with tangible rewards, we are transforming the rental experience for tenants while ensuring landlords continue to receive their timely payments.”

How it works

The programme, valid from 1 January 2025 to 30 June 2025, is simple and transparent. Here is how participants can benefit:

Apply for RNPL with Keyper Pay with your FAB or Dubai First Mastercard CC: Tenants use their FAB or Dubai First Mastercard credit card to pay their monthly rent via Keyper. Guaranteed cashback: Receive AED 500 cashback, distributed as AED 100 over the first five months of rent payments. Raffle to win a month’s rent: Each rent payment through Keyper earns an entry into a monthly raffle, increasing the chances of winning. You can win one month’s rent, the maximum prize amount of AED 100,000.

This programme offers dual advantages: Tenants gain financial breathing room with manageable rent instalments, and landlords maintain their preferred payment schedules while enjoying secure and timely transactions direct to their bank account.

A programme designed for the UAE’s unique needs

Dubai’s and Abu Dhabi’s rental markets have long been characterised by lump-sum payments that place considerable strain on households. This partnership addresses that challenge by introducing an alternative that aligns rental payments with monthly income cycles — a much-needed solution for UAE residents managing modern financial commitments.

Keyper’s digital-first platform ensures that every transaction is seamless, secure, and transparent. The platform ensures landlords receive payments on time, easing administrative burdens and fostering trust between tenants and property owners.

Exclusive rewards for FAB cardholders

The collaboration with FAB and Dubai First amplifies the benefits for tenants. By using their FAB or Dubai First Mastercard credit card, tenants not only access the flexibility of RNPL but also unlock exclusive rewards tailored to their needs:

Guaranteed cashback: Participants are automatically eligible for AED 500 cashback, paid out in manageable portions over five months.

Chance to win big: With each rent payment, participants enter a monthly raffle to win back a month’s rent — capped at AED 100,000 per winner per month — making this programme one of the most rewarding initiatives in the UAE rental market.

As a client-focused bank, FAB benefits from its partnerships and reaps the returns from its investments in innovation and technology by delivering enhanced operational efficiency to make renting more accessible and rewarding to residents in the UAE.

Benefits for all stakeholders

This partnership does not just benefit tenants. It also addresses the needs of landlords and enhances the overall real estate ecosystem in Dubai:

For tenants: Manageable monthly instalments, cashback rewards, and raffle entries make renting more financially viable and rewarding.

For landlords: Reliable and timely payment transfers ensure stable cash flow, while the programme’s transparency builds trust with tenants.

For real estate agencies: Streamlined payment processes enhance operational efficiency and tenant satisfaction.

Why this partnership matters

This initiative reflects the UAE’s vision for a modernised, digitally integrated real estate market. By combining Keyper’s expertise in property technology (proptech) with FAB and Dubai First’s financial leadership, the programme supports the UAE’s broader goals of fostering innovation and creating a tenant-friendly rental market.

As part of the UAE’s ongoing commitment to enhancing quality of life, this partnership represents a significant leap forward in aligning rental practices with the needs of a diverse and dynamic population.

Join the programme today

Officially launched on 1 January 2025, the RNPL collaboration with FAB and Dubai First aims to transform how tenants approach rental payments in the UAE. The offer runs until 30 June 2025, providing residents ample time to benefit from its rewards.

Whether you are looking to ease your financial commitments or take advantage of exclusive rewards, Keyper, FAB, and Dubai First make renting smarter, more flexible, and undeniably more rewarding. For more information on how to participate, visit https://www.realkeyper.com/fab and https://www.realkeyper.com/dubai-first