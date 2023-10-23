Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Keturah, the unique luxury well-being real estate and hospitality concept, which was founded by Talal Al Gaddah, has signed an agreement with Comfort Hospitality LLC, a UAE-based company led by Abdulla Al Mulla who has an extensive experience in the F&B industry spanning over 12 years. As part of the agreement, Comfort Hospitality will manage and lead the F&B operations of Keturah Reserve in Meydan and Keturah Resort in Dubai Creek, facing Dubai’s wildlife sanctuary in Ras Al Khor, during the upcoming winter season in the UAE.

In his comments, Talal Al Gaddah, Senior Executive Vice Chairman of MAG, said: “We are pleased to sign an agreement with Comfort Hospitality, led by Abdulla Al Mulla. Our mandate at Keturah is to partner with entities that share the same innovative philosophy our brand stands for and support the local talents who are a vital component of the future of this country.”

Furthermore, Abdulla Al Mulla believes that Keturah embodies the highest standards of luxury experiences and commented: “We are delighted to join forces with the visionary Keturah brand and its founder, Talal Al Gaddah, to create enduring experiences for our tenants and visitors. Our mandate is to establish a lasting partnership to reflect the profound vision upon which Keturah was founded. We eagerly anticipate working closely with the team to bring this vision to life for years to come.”