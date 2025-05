Kerzner International Holdings Limited (Kerzner), an independent developer and operator of luxury hospitality and residential properties, and Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG), a leading multinational lifestyle hospitality group, have entered a strategic joint venture to drive the global expansion of the celebrated Tapasake concept.

SHG and Kerzner will join forces to expand the Tapasake brand as a stand-alone lifestyle concept outside the One&Only portfolio for the first time. Building on its existing presence in Dubai, the Maldives, Montenegro, and Mauritius, this joint venture will scale the brand across additional key international destinations, with further global markets currently in development.

As part of the evolved vision, Tapasake’s location in Dubai, perched atop The Link, home to the world’s longest sky infinity pool, will temporarily close in June 2025 for a complete transformation. Tapasake Dubai will reopen in Q4 2025 with refreshed interiors, a new culinary direction, updated brand identity, and an immersive guest journey that reflects the global vision for the brand.

“Tapasake is a homegrown success story which has always been synonymous with quality, style, and energy. This partnership with Sunset Hospitality Group reflects our shared commitment to delivering exceptional lifestyle experiences in the world’s most desirable destinations. We are excited to bring a different perspective to Tapasake while preserving the essence that guests around the world have come to love,” said Philippe Zuber, CEO of Kerzner International.”

Antonio Gonzalez, Chairman and Group CEO of SHG, concluded, “Partnering with Kerzner to take Tapasake global aligns with our vision of delivering unique lifestyle hospitality experiences to international markets. This collaboration celebrates Tapasake’s origins while unlocking new creative and commercial opportunities for growth, opening an exciting new chapter in the brand’s evolution.”

Tapasake’s Journey

First created at One&Only Reethi Rah, Tapasake has become one of the brand’s most distinctive and beloved culinary destinations. A concept born from Kerzner’s homegrown innovation that seamlessly fuses elevated cuisine with high-energy ambiance. The restaurant has since been reinterpreted and embraced across select One&Only resorts, including One&Only Portonovi, One&Only Le Saint Géran and One&Only One Za’abeel, earning strong guest demand for expansion into new markets.

At the heart of Tapasake is a philosophy of “Eatertainment”, a fusion of refined dining and vibrant entertainment. Drawing on its Japanese culinary foundation, Tapasake menus are complemented by additional influences that vary by location, creating a unique and dynamic experience in every venue. The name itself reflects this duality: ‘Tapas’ representing the art of sharing, and ‘Sake’ symbolizing Japanese precision, flavor, and excellence.

About Kerzner International Holdings Limited:

Kerzner International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, is a leading international developer and operator of destination resorts, ultra-luxury hotels and residences and innovative entertainment and hospitality experiences.

Kerzner’s flagship brand Atlantis includes Atlantis, The Palm and Atlantis, The Royal Resort & Residences, both in Dubai and Atlantis, in Sanya Hainan, China. Under the One&Only brand, Kerzner manages some of the most toprated ultra-luxury resorts in the world, located in Greece, Montenegro, Mexico, Mauritius, the Maldives, South Africa, Dubai, Rwanda and Malaysia. Kerzner’s newest hospitality brand is SIRO, the ultimate hotel for an active lifestyle.

The first SIRO is open at SIRO One Za’abeel in Dubai, with additional hotels announced in Montenegro, Saudi Arabia and Mexico. Rare Finds, a collection of resorts that celebrates the essence of a place and authentic, soulful experiences, launched in February 2023 with the re-opening of Bab Al Shams in Dubai. For more information on our brands, please visit: atlantis.com, oneandonlyresorts.com, sirohotels.com, and www.rarefindsresorts.com. For more information on Kerzner International, please visit Kerzner.com.

About Sunset Hospitality Group

Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) is a leading multinational lifestyle hospitality group, with a wide portfolio encompassing Hotels & Resorts, Restaurants, Beach Clubs, Nightclubs, Fitness Centres, and other lifestyle hospitality offerings. SHG operates over 88 venues in 25 countries, with a commitment to deliver authentic and diverse hospitality experiences that bring people together, all around the world.