Dubai, UAE — Kerno, the UAE’s pioneering manufacturer of enterprise-class infrastructure solutions, has just signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DDN, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and data intelligence solutions, to develop next-generation data factory solutions — these solutions will be specifically engineered to meet the needs of enterprise, government and research institutions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region as a whole.

As the UAE steps up its shift to a digital-first mindset, there has been a considerable surge in the demand for high-performance computing (HPC) and data-intensive storage solutions in the region — the overall GCC storage market is expected to surpass USD 500 million by 2029[1]. The UAE has also announced initiatives such as ‘Make it in the Emirates’, Operation 300bn and UAE Centennial 2071 to boost digital innovation across the nation.

‘At Kerno, we have always worked to align ourselves with the UAE’s digital infrastructure goals. Through this partnership with DDN we will continue to support the region’s drive to achieve an AI-enhanced, data-driven, robust future. Together, Kerno and DDN will shape the future of AI and HPC in the region,” says Evgeny Ostrovskiy, Chief Revenue Officer at Kerno.

‘The UAE is at the forefront of digital transformation, and our partnership with Kerno marks a pivotal step in advancing sovereign AI and HPC capabilities in the region,’ says Laurent Thiers, VP of Middle East and Africa at DDN. ‘By combining DDN’s expertise in AI-driven data infrastructure with Kerno’s leadership in enterprise hardware manufacturing, we are enabling organisations across government, intelligence, healthcare and smart cities to unlock the full potential of AI. Together we will drive innovation, accelerate AI adoption and strengthen the region’s digital future.’

The partnership between the two will leverage DDN’s AI data platforms, above-the-stack integration and accelerated AI libraries to enable advanced applications in model training, AI-driven government solutions and ultra-low-latency data access.

‘Kerno and DDN will also foster Emirati talent by investing in AI, cloud computing and data factory technology training programmes. We will support the UAE’s initiatives through joint research, development and local manufacturing initiatives. The ultimate goal is to accelerate AI adoption, strengthen local supply chains and drive digital innovation across the UAE and beyond.’ concludes Ostrovskiy.

About Kerno Enterprises FZE

We design, manufacture, and support advanced infrastructure technology systems locally, driving digital transformation across government, business, and industry sectors. Our enterprise-class solutions are tailored to meet the unique needs of the Middle East, ensuring reliability, security, and scalability for immediate and long-term national development goals. Our commitment extends beyond technology to the cultivation of local expertise. By establishing a regional Center of Technology Excellence, we aim to nurture the R&D ecosystem, collaborate with local universities, and develop the next generation of technology leaders. This initiative is designed to accelerate digital innovation and contribute to the sustainable technological advancement of the Middle East region.

About DDN

DDN is the world’s leading data intelligence company that provides an unfair advantage to over 11,000 customers focused on unlocking real-time AI & HPC insights. The DDN Data Intelligence Platform supercharges more than 500,000 GPUs worldwide across a broad range of use cases, including autonomous driving, financial services, healthcare, research and academia. Manage complex data, enhance performance, deliver cost savings, increase security and accelerate your AI & HPC workloads at-scale from edge to core to cloud.

[1] Statista: www.statista.com/outlook/tmo/data-center/storage/gcc