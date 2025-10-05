Dubai - UAE: Abu Dhabi has solidified its position as a leading hub for sustainable urban mobility with the successful hosting of Keolis Regional “MultaKa”. The event brought together rail and transport industry leaders and experts from global and regional organisations, including representatives from Keolis MHI, Keolis UK, Keolis Hyderabad and Keolis Group.

The event served as a strategic platform to discuss operational challenges and future opportunities in transport networks, with a focus on innovative practices to enhance efficiency, sustainability, and the application of artificial intelligence.

Participants emphasized that the UAE’s experience in the transport sector represents a global model of what can be achieved through the integration of advanced government vision and international partnerships. The discussion highlighted the similarities between global transport networks and the UAE transport system, while exploring smart solutions for maintenance and operational challenges.

On this occasion, Vikas Sardana, Acting Managing Director of Keolis MHI, said: “We are honoured to host this important event in Abu Dhabi, a city that continues to shape the future of public transport thanks to its ambitious vision and pioneering innovations. This event marks a key milestone in our journey of collaboration, ensuring we deliver world-class mobility solutions that enhance the experience of both residents and visitors. We believe that hosting the event in Abu Dhabi truly reflects the UAE’s pivotal role as a link between global transport markets, with its infrastructure becoming an advanced environment for testing and applying cutting-edge technologies in this vital sector.”

Alistair Gordon, CEO of Keolis UK, Middle East, and India, said: “Abu Dhabi is a key strategic hub for Keolis as this meeting reflects our commitment to delivering safe and efficient rail solutions focused on the passenger experience, while continuing to set new benchmarks in urban mobility and lead the way in innovation through close collaboration with our partners. This event takes on added significance given the rapid growth of major cities and the increasing need for flexible, efficient transport systems that reduce emissions and support climate neutrality goals, contributing to the broader objective of achieving net-zero emissions.”

The forum follows Keolis Group's participation as a main exhibitor at the Global Rail Abu Dhabi 2025.The group kicked off these meetings by holding an edition of the event in Dubai on September 29, 2025.