Nairobi – Kenya Airways is proud to announce its strategic partnership with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in piloting the new Integrated Sustainability Program (ISP)— a bold new initiative designed to drive meaningful sustainability progress across the aviation industry.

Alongside serving as the host airline for the 37th IATA Ground Handling Conference (IGHC) in Nairobi, Kenya Airways has worked to enhance its commitment to sustainability by actively contributing to the development and testing of the ISP. Over the past week, Kenya Airways has worked closely with IATA to provide critical insights, operational context, and feedback to help ensure that the ISP is practical, impactful, and tailored to the real-world challenges and opportunities facing airlines today.

The ISP introduces three new programs that address the most pressing aviation sustainability priorities:

Sustainable Procurement: Supporting responsible sourcing strategies that consider environmental and social impacts across the supply chain.

Social Responsibility: Enhancing human rights, labour conditions, community engagement and talent development practices.

Sustainability Performance Monitoring: Empowering organizations to measure, track, and improve sustainability performance through data-driven approaches.

By piloting ISP, Kenya Airways continues to demonstrate its leadership by embedding Program Standards into its operational practices. The airline is now progressing toward full ISP Certification, underscoring its long-term commitment to sustainable aviation.

Speaking on this notable milestone, Kenya Airways Group MD & CEO, Allan Kilavuka, stated, “By partnering with IATA to pilot the Integrated Sustainability Program ISP, we are taking deliberate steps to strengthen our operational resilience while contributing to broader industry transformation. This collaboration offers a valuable opportunity to test what works, learn, and refine our approach. We are optimistic that this will pave the way for scalable, real-world solutions that support our social, environmental and economic goals.”

IATA’s Senior Vice President, Sustainability and Chief Economist, Marie Owens Thomsen, also noted, “Kenya Airways has demonstrated remarkable leadership in piloting the IATA Integrated Sustainability Program, setting a shining example for the aviation industry in Africa. Their dedication to integrating robust sustainability practices, encompassing both environmental and social responsibilities, is truly commendable and paves the way for a more sustainable future for African aviation.

The Integrated Sustainability Program provides a practical, actionable framework for airlines, airports, and ground service providers to enhance their sustainability maturity. It enables organizations to identify risks, seize improvement opportunities, and benchmark progress across global best practices.

The formal launch of the ISP is scheduled to take place at the IATA World Sustainability Symposium (WSS) in October 2025 in Hong Kong, where the full program will be unveiled to the global aviation community.

Kenya Airways’ participation in this pilot reinforces its commitment to operational excellence, environmental stewardship, and social impact. As one of Africa’s leading airlines, Kenya Airways continues to play a vital role in driving transformation and setting a high standard for sustainability across the region and beyond.

