Muscat: Khimji Ramdas - Air Conditioning and Appliances Division (KR AC & Appliances), part of the Khimji Ramdas Group, a leading business conglomerate in Oman, stirred up the excitement for football fans earlier this month by launching an exciting campaign that offers Kelon customers an opportunity to win match tickets to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. In line with the same, the company concluded the third round of match ticket winners on November 3rd.

Khimji Ramdas Conditioning and Appliances team visited Izki Nights Trading, Izki, Juma Ali Hamad Electronics, Nizwa and Dawood Al Ajmi trading, Sohar and handed over the tickets to the delighted winners in presence of the dealers.

Commenced on October 10th, the campaign will run until November 16th, when the last draw will take place. Those who wish to take part in the draw and win match tickets to enjoy the thrilling FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 have one more chance to do so.

“The promotion is a great reason for customers to avail the benefits of Kelon’s wide range of products and also stand a chance to participate in the raffle draw. So far 12 lucky winners can cheer their favourite football teams while enjoying the match live at the stadium,” said Sunil Vishnu, General Manager of Khimji Ramdas Conditioning and Appliances business. “With the support from our channel partners, we are witnessing a growing Kelon customer base across Oman,” he added.

The Kelon World Cup Qatar 2022 promotion gives customers the chance to experience “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” of attending the much-anticipated World Cup. To participate, customers are simply required to purchase any Kelon home appliance from KR AC & Appliances over 100 channel partners across Oman during the campaign period. They need to then scan the QR code, which takes them to the registration website, where they can enter their unique invoice number to enter the draw.

Sunil Vishnu commented, “We try and keep our promotions truly relevant for our customers. Almost everyone in Oman is passionate about football. The Kelon world cup 2022 promotion is our way of being a part of this celebration.

KR AC & Appliances has planned a significant number of activities for the near future, the company remains committed to giving back to society while reinstating its position as a customer-centric organisation. Over the years, KR AC & Appliances has been able to exponentially expand its market share while earning a strong reputation that is built on excellence, integrity and reliability.

-Ends-