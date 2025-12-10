Kuwait - Keeta, the delivery platform growing alongside Kuwait’s business community, has announced a new expansion of its merchant ecosystem, with a growing number of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and beloved local favourites joining its platform across Kuwait. This milestone represents more than growth in numbers; it reflects Keeta’s long-term commitment to supporting Kuwait’s entrepreneurial spirit and helping local businesses thrive in an increasingly digital economy.

Since its launch in Kuwait, Keeta has onboarded thousands of SMBs restaurants, including local favourites such as Freej Swaeleh, known for its Kuwaiti cuisine; Meme’s Curry, offering Japanese flavours; and UR Cookies, a popular dessert concept. This growth reinforces the company’s commitment to building a platform that reflects Kuwait’s diverse culinary landscape. It also aligns with Keeta’s broader philosophy of ‘Eat Better. Live Better’; the belief that better choices, better access, and stronger local communities lead to a more fulfilling quality of life. Empowering homegrown businesses remains central to that philosophy.

Keeta’s approach to merchant support is grounded in humility, partnership, and genuine understanding of the challenges faced by small and medium businesses. From the very first interaction, Keeta provides dedicated onboarding support, menu engineering insights, and operational advisory tailored specifically to each merchant’s needs. This includes helping restaurants present their identity online in a way that is authentic and attractive to customers, reviewing performance, and offering continuous guidance to ensure sustainable growth.

For many merchants, joining Keeta has opened the door to new customer segments and improved visibility in a highly competitive market. Through consistent follow-up, data-driven recommendations, and a collaborative working style, Keeta strives to ensure that every business - from family-owned eateries to new culinary innovators - feels supported, heard, and valued.

Commenting on the expansion, Ebrahim Hameed, Head of SMB business at Keeta Kuwait, said: “Kuwait’s homegrown businesses are the backbone of its food culture and community life. For us, supporting them goes far beyond onboarding; it is about building long-term relationships and helping them grow with confidence. ‘Eat Better. Live Better.’ reflects our belief that by empowering these businesses, we uplift the community as a whole. We are grateful for the trust local entrepreneurs place in Keeta, and we take that responsibility seriously.”

This new cohort of merchants showcases the richness of Kuwait’s culinary identity: traditional kitchens preserving generational recipes, modern homegrown concepts offering fresh perspectives, and neighbourhood favourites trusted for years. Each business brings its own heritage, flavour, and ambition, and Keeta’s mission is to ensure that these stories continue to reach homes across Kuwait.

Merchant Testimonials

Blob: “What we valued most was Keeta’s consistent and professional follow-up. They listened to our challenges, provided thoughtful recommendations, and collaborated with us on meaningful improvements. For a homegrown business like ours, having a partner that understands our ambitions and supports them makes a real difference.”

Najaf Restaurant: “Keeta’s team supported us from the beginning with genuine care. They helped us optimise our menu, understand customer behaviour, and position ourselves better online. We immediately felt the impact in new orders and higher visibility. It felt like working with a partner, not just a platform.”

As Keeta continues strengthening its presence in Kuwait, the company remains committed to building an ecosystem that uplifts local entrepreneurs and contributes to the country’s thriving food and business environment. With thousands of merchants joining its expanding community and new developments underway, Keeta is committed to nurturing a vibrant and inclusive environment for SMBs; creating shared value for merchants, customers, and the communities they

About Keeta

Keeta is a technology-driven delivery platform that connects consumers with local food and retail merchants and couriers. With the mission of "We help people eat better, live better," Keeta is committed to providing localized high-quality products and services, benefiting consumers, food and retail merchants and couriers from the entire ecosystem. Keeta was launched by Meituan (3690.HK), which owns China's leading food delivery platform Meituan Waimai.