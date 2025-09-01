Katch International, the Dubai-headquartered PR, events, and experiential agency with offices in Riyadh and London, has enjoyed a bumper few months, with a host of exciting new client wins across the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Strengthening its already robust portfolio, the agency has recently been appointed to represent an array of leading names spanning hospitality, F&B, automotive, and beauty, signalling another milestone in its regional growth. The news follows the agency’s 15th anniversary, which Katch proudly celebrated on August 31st, marking a decade and a half of creative campaigns and industry-defining work.

Founded in 2010, Katch International has established itself as one of the Middle East’s leading PR agencies, with over 15 years of experience in delivering creative, results-driven campaigns. With a client roster spanning luxury, hospitality, live entertainment, F&B, real estate, wellness, and more, Katch’s integrated approach to storytelling has positioned it as the go-to partner for global and regional brands seeking to connect with audiences in a meaningful way.

Over the past year, the agency has accelerated its expansion across both the UAE and Saudi Arabia, growing its team and enhancing its presence with a larger Riyadh office and an expanded Dubai HQ. Today, Katch manages more than 60 clients across multiple sectors, supported by dedicated in-house PR, social media, creative, Arabic, and strategy teams, and a strong focus on cultural relevance and market insight.

In the UAE, Katch has recently added several high-profile names to its portfolio. In the ever-evolving F&B sector, Katch has welcomed KIGO, a sophisticated new omakase restaurant at Four Seasons DIFC, Adaline, a dinner-show venue blending classic Italian cuisine, live music, and karaoke in the heart of DIFC by Fundamental Hospitality, and 71 Steak and Grill, a proudly homegrown UAE brand renowned for its wood-fire grilling and slow-smoking craft, now expanding from Ajman and Sharjah into Dubai. In the realm of live events, Katch will once again take charge of the PR for the renowned Dubai Comedy Festival, now handling the communications for this fortnight of funny for the fifth year in a row.

Jetour, a global automotive brand exclusively partnered with Elite Group Holding, has also chosen Katch to handle its communications as it enters the UAE market, delivering premium vehicles at exceptional value with a focus on innovation and lifestyle-driven mobility. In beauty, Sterling Perfumes, a globally recognised fragrance powerhouse present in over 132 countries, has joined Katch’s roster, further strengthening the agency’s foothold in the beauty and lifestyle space. Meanwhile, hospitality continues to be a cornerstone of Katch’s business, with the addition of Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane and Four Seasons Astir Palace, Athens, expanding the agency’s long-standing partnership with the globally renowned brand.

Across Saudi Arabia, Katch continues to deepen its impact with the signing of Rixos Murjana, the Kingdom’s first all-inclusive resort, blending Hijazi charm with modern luxury on the Red Sea coast. This major win builds on the agency’s existing portfolio in the Kingdom, which includes Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh, The Hotel Galleria Jeddah, Curio Collection by Hilton, and Address Jabal Omar Makkah. In addition to these new signings, Katch also is set to host the Four Seasons Riyadh x Piaget Afternoon Tea, a collaboration highlighting the agency’s strength in luxury brand activations.

Dhara Bhatia, Group PR Director of Katch International, commented, “Our recent client wins reflect the trust that leading global and regional brands continue to place in us, and we are incredibly proud to be part of their journeys. Our portfolio has never been more diverse than it is now, and as we expand across both the UAE and Saudi Arabia, we are just as dedicated to delivering bold, creative, and culturally resonant campaigns that truly connect with audiences.”

Outside the region, the agency has been appointed to manage PR in both the UK and GCC markets for the Verdala Wellness Hotel in Malta, a five-star boutique retreat within the AX Privilege Collection that redefines luxury and wellbeing through its integration of natural therapies, cultural traditions, and advanced wellness technology. Additionally, Katch has welcomed the Four Seasons China Collection, handling communications for the brand’s distinguished properties across the country, further cementing its role as a trusted partner for Four Seasons on a truly international scale.

With an ever-expanding footprint and an increasingly diverse portfolio, Katch International continues to build momentum across the GCC. The agency’s growth in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia marks just the beginning of a new chapter, with more high-profile projects, strategic partnerships, and market-defining campaigns set to be announced in the months ahead.

About Katch International:

Katch International is a communications agency that has been doing things its own way since 2010, with offices in London, Dubai, and Riyadh. The agency’s expertise includes Public Relations, Branding and Design, Social Media, Brand Consultancy, and Global Comms. Since its inception, the multi-faceted agency has worked across a multitude of fields, ranging from hospitality and F&B to live events and real estate.

Having been in operation for over 15 years, Katch has had the chance to work with some of the biggest brands on the market including the likes of Rixos Hotels, Address Hotels + Resorts, Vida Hotels and Resorts, Live Nation Middle East, UNTOLD Festival, Rove Hotels, Alpago Properties, Berkeley Group, the Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF), Atlantis The Royal, Atlantis The Palm, Banyan Tree Dubai, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Four Seasons, and many others. They have created some of the most groundbreaking campaigns in the Middle East and continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of PR and communications.