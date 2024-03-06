In operation since 2010, with offices already in both Dubai and London, the innovative PR agency is setting its sights even higher with this most recent expansion, with the Riyadh based office having opened its doors on March 1st

Katch International is aiming to harness its previous experience in KSA, having worked with esteemed clients such as GRIF and Live Nation Middle East in the country for the past three years, to introduce a new way of doing PR in the Kingdom

Dubai, UAE: Katch International, a leading PR agency with offices in Dubai and London, is delighted to announce the opening of its first office in Saudi Arabia, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion into the region. The new office, located in Riyadh and which just opened its doors on March 1st, underscores Katch's commitment to strengthening its presence and providing unparalleled services to clients in the Kingdom.

Katch International recognises the immense potential within the hospitality sector in KSA, exemplified by the stunning Al Ula and the increasing presence of luxury hospitality brands in the region. Katch aims to become a cornerstone in shaping the narrative of these transformative developments, offering expertise to clients who seek a dynamic PR partner to navigate the evolving landscape.

With a team currently comprising around 30 talented individuals, the company is continuously growing, fostering a diverse and skilled workforce to meet the unique demands of the Saudi market. Katch’s portfolio expanded significantly in 2023 and has continued on the same trend in 2024, including landmark events and collaborations, making the opening of the Riyadh office the next logical step for the agency.

The move comes as Katch International continues to solidify its reputation as a dynamic force in the PR industry, having successfully managed a series of high-profile events and campaigns in KSA in the past. Notable among Katch's current endeavours is the management of PR for Address Jabal Omar Makkah, which holds the record for the world’s highest prayer room, while the agency also took the reins of the communications for the Global Restaurant Investment Forum 2023 in Riyadh. Additionally, Katch has helped orchestrate iconic events such as iLuminate, a pioneering event under the entertainment authority, and handled the integrated communications for BTS' historic concert in Saudi Arabia, making them the first foreign act to perform a solo concert in the country.

Throughout Katch’s years of operation in KSA to date without a physical office, the agency’s collaboration efforts and strategic approach have played a pivotal role. Even for recent milestones, like handling the PR for BLACKPINK’s first concert in the country, the team seamlessly coordinated with all relevant parties. In the absence of a central office, team members have frequently travelled to meet KSA journalists, fostering strong relationships and ensuring effective communication for the numerous high-profile events and campaigns spearheaded by Katch in the region.

Georgie Woollams, Founder of Katch International, expressed her pride in the company's expansion, stating, “Opening our new office in Saudi Arabia is a momentous occasion for Katch International. As we take this significant step and expand our reach into the region, we look forward to building on our past successes and establish even stronger relationships with clients in Saudi Arabia. This expansion reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional PR services and contributing to the dynamic growth of the Middle East.”

Katch International's current client portfolio is bursting with renowned names across such diverse industries as hospitality, live entertainment, F&B, real estate, and more. Katch continues to collaborate with industry giants such as Rove Hotels, Live Nation Middle East, Brag, Al Seef Heritage Hotel, Grand Millennium Hotel, Palace Downtown, Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites, Rixos Premium Dubai, The H Dubai, Berkeley Group, Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives, among many others. These partnerships exemplify Katch's ability to navigate and excel in varied markets, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for clients seeking innovative and impactful PR solutions.

In addition to showcasing its ongoing successes, Katch International is excited to announce a whole host of new client partnerships and renewals for the year 2024. Notable among these are the resigning of the entire Address Hotels & Resorts and Vida Hotels portfolios. The agency has recently completed PR for the 2024 edition of Break The Block, UNTOLD Dubai – Dubai’s 1st Mega Music Festival at Expo City - and is set to manage the PR for the 2024 edition of Dubai Comedy Festival as well. New clients who have joined Katch's roster for 2024 include Banyan Tree Dubai, Zieda Beauty Lounge, Veo Gym, Jones Social, Trader Vics, and InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort, alongside the agency taking charge of the PR for Cirque du Soleil Crystal and Scorpions’ concert in Etihad Arena, both presented by Live Nation Middle East.

As Katch International continues to grow and expand its footprint in the Middle East and beyond, the company remains dedicated to providing innovative and effective PR solutions for its clients. For more information about Katch International and its range of services, visit www.katchinternational.com.