Kaspersky, a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oman Data Park (ODP), the Sultanate’s leading managed services and cloud provider, to strengthen cybersecurity collaboration and support organizations in Oman in building greater resilience against evolving cyber threats.

The MoU establishes a framework for technical information exchange, knowledge sharing, and coordinated incident response, enabling both parties to better address the increasingly complex challenges posed by cybercrime. As cyberattacks become more sophisticated, such cooperation ensures faster detection, better analysis of threats, and more proactive protection measures for businesses and government institutions.

Beyond technical collaboration, the agreement also includes executive training programs, customer education initiatives, and outreach activities. These initiatives are designed to raise awareness among decision-makers, employees, and end-users about the latest cyber risks, while also equipping them with the knowledge and tools needed to adopt effective security practices. By working together, Kaspersky and ODP aim to enhance the overall cybersecurity culture in the Sultanate.

"At Kaspersky, our mission is to build a safer world by empowering organizations to anticipate, detect, and respond to cyberthreats with confidence," said Rashed Al-Momani, General Manager, Kaspersky Middle East. “Through this collaboration with Oman Data Park, we are bringing our global expertise closer to customers in Oman, enabling stronger protection for critical sectors and contributing to the country’s cybersecurity ecosystem.”

Eng. Maqbool Al Wahabi, CEO of Oman Data Park added: “Cybersecurity is a cornerstone of Oman’s digital transformation journey. By partnering with Kaspersky, we are combining our local expertise with their global threat intelligence to deliver stronger, more reliable protection for businesses and government entities in the Sultanate. This cooperation reflects our commitment to providing secure, world-class cloud and managed services to our customers.”

With this partnership, Kaspersky continues to expand its commitment to the region, supporting national initiatives and enabling both the public and private sectors to adopt advanced security practices that keep pace with the evolving digital landscape.

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. With over a billion devices protected to date from emerging cyberthreats and targeted attacks, Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect individuals, businesses, critical infrastructure, and governments around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading digital life protection for personal devices, specialized security products and services for companies, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. We help millions of individuals and nearly 200,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com

About ODP:

Oman Data Park (ODP) stands as the Sultanate's premier provider of cloud and data center services, committed to transforming the digital landscape of Oman and beyond. Established in 2012, ODP offers a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge solutions, including cloud hosting, cybersecurity, AI and managed services, tailored to meet the diverse needs of businesses across industries.

With state-of-the-art facilities and a robust infrastructure, Oman Data Park ensures unparalleled reliability, security, and efficiency. As the first managed service provider in Oman, ODP is dedicated to empowering organizations with innovative technology that drives growth and enhances operational agility.

At the forefront of digital transformation, Oman Data Park is a trusted partner for enterprises seeking to harness the power of data and cloud computing. Our team of experts is committed to delivering exceptional service and customized solutions that align with the strategic objectives of our clients.