This recognition spans Endpoint Protection Suites both for enterprise and small business. The Kaspersky solution has also been praised as the fastest implementation product with the shortest go-live time in its category, and showed the best estimated return on investment (ROI) in the Small-Business Endpoint Protection Suites segment.

Any device an employee uses to connect and communicate over a network is an endpoint. This means that every computer, laptop, smartphone or tablet being used by an organization could be targeted by cybercriminals to gain access to sensitive information and, unfortunately, the number of attacks continues to grow. Endpoint security helps to prevent any breaches, by providing solutions that oversee and manage any devices that have access to a company’s network, normalizing security measures and protecting against various threats.

Established review platform G2 recognizes vendors with awards and recognition each quarter, to help users identify the highest rated solutions for their needs. It features more than 1.7 million reviews from real users.

The results of the platform’s Summer Awards are based on direct ratings and reviews from users of the G2 Crowd. With a majority of five-star ratings, Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business has been referred to as the “Best Endpoint Security” by a user praising its antivirus (AV) detection capabilities. Another user highlighted its ease of use and scope of analysis, noting it has “great UI and graphs for security administrators to look deep into the enterprise network. Its malware detection ability is way better than many other competitors especially in terms of EDR.” Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business currently has 103 five-star scores.

“We are honored that Kaspersky’s Endpoint Security for Business has been highlighted as a leader in Endpoint Security, particularly with the ratings coming from our clients. We continue to adapt our services and solutions based on user feedback, and are pleased to see this has paid off, leading to such positive reviews. Endpoint security is particularly important as we continue to live and work using the new hybrid model. We will endeavor to keep our endpoint solutions ahead of the game, to provide businesses with the protection they require in this changing threat landscape, regardless of their information security maturity levels - from small businesses to large enterprises,” comments Ivan Vassunov, VP, Corporate Products, Kaspersky.

All of the G2 ratings and reviews can be viewed on the G2 Group page.

More information on Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business can be found on the website.

-Ends-

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help 240,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.