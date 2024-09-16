Riyadh - Kaspersky announces the launch of its Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Assessment service, setting a new standard for safeguarding Saudi Arabia’s critical industrial infrastructure. With over 15 years of pioneering experience in OT and ICS security, the launch reflects Kaspersky’s commitment to leading the charge in ICS cybersecurity whilst adhering to local security regulations.

Kaspersky’s ICS Security Assessment service is designed to scrutinize and address vulnerabilities at every layer of industrial control systems, from physical and network security to vendor-specific vulnerabilities within ICS components, such as Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems. Kaspersky’s team includes penetration testers, reverse engineers, ICS security experts, and network security specialists, all of whom work to identify and evaluate risks and attack surfaces, providing clients with clear, actionable insights and a comprehensive understanding of their security posture. Detailed reports, crafted specifically for Security Operations Centers (SOCs), provide an easy-to-follow roadmap with timestamps, techniques used and tailored detection recommendations.

The latest Kaspersky statistics reveal a promising landscape: in Q2 2024, Saudi Arabia emerged as one of the least exposed countries in the region, with exposure levels notably below the regional average. Nevertheless, sectors like Construction, Oil and Gas, and Building Automation have shown higher vulnerability. The primary threats are linked to unsecure employee behaviors, specifically with employees trying to access denylisted internet resources from OT computers, thus exposing them to malicious scripts and phishing pages. Statistics also indicate a surge in spyware over the past 6 months, emphasizing the urgent need for robust OT security measures.

Mohamad Hashem, General Manager for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain at Kaspersky said “We’re thrilled to bring our world-class experience in practical OT and ICS security assessments to the region, compliant with the local standard. The Saudi team is well supported by Kaspersky’s well-established expertise, which I believe is a real testament to our commitment to supporting and investing in local talent. Our expansion not only sets new benchmarks in industrial security but also supports Saudi Arabia’s strategic vision for a secure and resilient industrial sector.”

