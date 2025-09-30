It is the anti-phishing tool for messengers’ and SMS notifications. When the feature is activated, Kaspersky for Android identifies and removes scam and suspicious links in mobile notifications and protects user from phishing attempts. Notification Protection has already been activated by over 166 000 users and has proven its efficiency in every case.

In the first half of 2025 Kaspersky’s anti-phishing protection features have blocked more than 2 million attempts to click on phishing or scam links on Android devices all over the world. According to Kaspersky’s latest phishing report, AI tools now enable highly personalized phishing via messaging apps, increasing the level of danger and making it harder to track.

To effectively combat the emerging threats and make phishing detection more advanced, Kaspersky has introduced the Notification Protection feature that detects malicious links found in messengers, SMS and notifications from any other apps.

Advanced anti-phishing

Kaspersky’s phishing detection provides multilayer protection, ensuring that every link that a user opens on their device is secure:

Safe browsing – the first line of protection, which checks URLs and warns users about potential phishing sites in their browsers*.

– the first line of protection, which checks URLs and warns users about potential phishing sites in their browsers*. Safe messaging – detects malicious links in messengers and shows a popup warning directly inside the messenger app.

– detects malicious links in messengers and shows a popup warning directly inside the messenger app. Notification protection – analyzes incoming notifications across all apps, including messengers and SMS, to identify and remove scam and suspicious links even before user opens the app.

With the new feature activated, a user receives alerts via push notifications and in-app warnings, helping them to avoid clicking on dangerous links in popular messaging apps like Telegram, WhatsApp, and Viber or any other application.

An example of a notification about malicious link detection within a user’s messages by Kaspersky for Android

The functionality works even with the screen off and in "Do Not Disturb" mode so users can stay continuously protected. Despite the functionality won’t be available if the notifications from a specific chat or user are disabled, Safe messaging feature still will be able to catch malicious link inside the app.

How to turn Notification Protection on

The Notification Protection feature is already available in the latest version of Kaspersky for Android. Since its technical launch, it has already prevented clicking on more than 3.5 thousand malicious links. To access this functionality, users need to take two simple steps:

Open the Kaspersky for Android menu: All features → section Safe Messaging → turn on Check Notifications. Grant Kaspersky access to your notifications and enable accessibility.

Kaspersky strives to provide users with top-notch protection against various cyber threats, amplifying its consumer solutions with new features and advanced technology solutions such as machine learning-based algorithms. Kaspersky’s anti-phishing protection is powered by OCR (Optical character recognition) which recognizes malicious text hidden inside pictures on a phishing site or in messengers. Also, there is patented machine learning model based on examples of multiple phishing and legitimate sites.

“Every year, we see the increase in the number of phishing attacks and scams. Attackers actively use new channels, making the scam more targeted and difficult to recognize. It's very easy to lose your guard in a message flow and click on a malicious link, becoming vulnerable to scammers. The new Notification Protection feature in Kaspersky for Android is aimed at eliminating this potential risk and alerting our customers about this hidden danger. Now users can fully enjoy communication in messengers and browsing without fear of coming across a phishing link, even in notifications. Additional anti-phishing protection is another milestone in safeguarding every aspect of our customers digital life,” comments Marina Titova, Vice President, Consumer Business at Kaspersky.

Updated Kaspersky for Android is available for download here.

* Capable with Chrome based browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Yandex etc.

