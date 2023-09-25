Kaspersky updated its Digital Footprint Intelligence service delivering improved protection for companies from fake accounts on social networks, as well as from fake apps on mobile marketplaces.



In the last year alone, more than 500 million attempts at accessing fraudulent websites were discovered by Kaspersky researchers. These malicious activities allow cybercriminals to collect sensitive data and also to attack victims by using trusted brands. To protect your brand’s reputation from possible impersonation attacks, companies need to pay close attention to the safety of their business especially in online public spaces such as websites, social networks and marketplaces.



Kaspersky Digital Footprint Intelligence is a threat intelligence service that provides organizations with insights into their digital footprint, allowing them to identify potential security risks and vulnerabilities. The updated solution can now monitor, detect and takedown fake accounts on Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram and Twitter as well as fake applications in AppStore and Google Play.



Cybercriminals impersonate companies by imitating or attempting to steal their profiles on social networks and mobile marketplaces as an alternative way of targeting their users. They can sell counterfeit goods or act as a customer support representative and try to lure users into revealing sensitive data or visiting malicious websites. Executives present an attractive target as well, and impersonating these individuals can help to spread disinformation and advanced phishing campaigns.



By monitoring public online sources and providing companies with detailed information about possible malicious activities, Kaspersky Digital Footprint Intelligence helps businesses identify and remove these threats before they negatively impact their users, brand and as a result – revenue.



Earlier this year, the service was improved by adding real time alerts for Targeted Phishing, which helps to track the appearance of phishing websites targeting brand company names, online services and trademarks.



“Empowered with the Takedown Service, Kaspersky Digital Footprint Intelligence provides businesses with greater opportunities to protect their brands. Together with other products from Kaspersky Threat Intelligence portfolio, this service combines all our experience to help organizations improve their security posture by providing actionable intelligence on potential threats and vulnerabilities,” comments Yulia Novikova, Head of Digital Footprint Intelligence at Kaspersky.



To learn more about Kaspersky Digital Footprint Intelligence, please visit this website.

To request information about this service, please contact Kaspersky at dfi@kaspersky.com.

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection, specialized security products and services, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help over 220,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.