Kaspersky and Zain KSA, the leading telecoms and digital solutions provider in Saudi Arabia, have announced a strategic partnership following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The collaboration focuses on joint projects leveraging Kaspersky's cybersecurity solutions, services, and training, with a core emphasis on enhancing cyber resilience.

Kaspersky and Zain KSA have established a collaborative framework to enhance cybersecurity, prioritizing knowledge exchange and joint projects focused on strengthening cyber resilience. These projects will involve working together to design, implement, and assess strategies that enhance Zain’s readiness and ability to adapt to cyber disruptions. These projects will encompass incident response, security operations, threat intelligence, proactive monitoring via MDR services, rapid response to cyber incidents, and resilience-focused exercises and simulations.

Beyond cyber resilience, the MoU incorporates joint projects related to building cybersecurity capabilities, through endpoint detection and response, security operation centers, threat intelligence, industrial cybersecurity, and cybersecurity expert training. Kaspersky and Zain KSA will collaborate on security assessments through red teaming exercises to identify vulnerabilities and provide actionable mitigation strategies. By using Kaspersky’s training programs, both companies will enhance cybersecurity expertise, improve threat detection, and strengthen incident response capabilities.

Mohamad Hashem, General Manager of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain at Kaspersky said, "In today's interconnected world, cyberthreats are constantly evolving and becoming more sophisticated. It's crucial for both local and international companies to proactively collaborate and share knowledge to effectively defend against these threats. Partnerships like this, which foster the exchange of expertise and best practices, are essential for building a robust and resilient cybersecurity ecosystem. By working together, we can empower organizations to better protect themselves and their stakeholders from the ever-growing cyber risks."

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. With over a billion devices protected to date from emerging cyberthreats and targeted attacks, Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection, specialized security products and services, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. We help over 200,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.