Dubai, UAE: Kasemsri Connor, a leading global industrial group, is to open its new headquarters in the vibrant city of Dubai, reflecting the company's commitment to fostering international partnerships and strengthening global business ties across MENA.

The Thai Royal Family is renowned for their dedication to promoting economic growth and cultural exchange.

As a leading Industrial Group, Kasemsri Connor is renowned for its expertise in various sectors, including real estate, finance, technology, Oil & Gas and renewable energy. Establishing its new headquarters in Dubai marks a strategic move to expand the company's operations and capitalize on the region's burgeoning economic landscape.

Tim Connor; Chairman of Kasemsri Connor "We are honoured to be welcomed so warmly to The Middle East; we hope to grow alongside our partners from other Global Family Offices, Governments and Local Companies across the region. This momentous occasion represents a significant step towards our mission of creating global opportunities and driving sustainable growth."

The opening in the Middle East further highlights the strong bilateral relations between many Southeast Asian Countries and the United Arab Emirates and the company's shared commitment to promoting mutual prosperity, fostering cultural exchange, and facilitating investment opportunities between Asia and EMEA.

Kasemsri Connor envisions its Dubai headquarters as a hub for innovation and collaboration, bringing together international investors, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders. The new headquarters will serve as a platform to develop and nurture strategic partnerships, enabling the company to drive forward its mission of delivering sustainable returns while positively impacting the global economy.

Establishing the Dubai headquarters represents a significant milestone for Kasemsri Connor, signalling its commitment to expanding its global footprint and delivering world-class investment solutions. The company looks forward to building lasting relationships, engaging in impactful projects, and contributing to the continued growth of the Middle East's financial landscape.

About Kasemsri Connor Investments LLC:

Kasemsri Connor Investments LLC is a leading Global Industrial firm with a diverse portfolio of investments spanning various sectors, including real estate, finance, technology, Oil & Gas and renewable energy across Europe, The Middle East and Asia. The Industrial Group is dedicated to driving sustainable growth and contributing to the global economy. With its new headquarters in Dubai, Kasemsri Connor is poised to take advantage of emerging opportunities in the Middle East and expand its international presence.