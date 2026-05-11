Dubai, UAE: Leading real estate developer KASCO Developments has proudly announced the official completion of its inaugural residential project, VOLNA By KASCO.

This milestone marks a significant achievement as the project reached physical completion ahead of its registered scheduled date.

Located in Al Jaddaf, one of Dubai’s most sought-after emerging neighbourhoods, VOLNA By KASCO represents KASCO Developments' vision of blending modern architectural aesthetics with functional, high-end living. The building boasts 65 intricately designed residences, including a selection of spacious studios, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments by the Creek.

Since its launch in March 2025, the project has been fast-tracked through a combination of meticulous planning, robust management, and a commitment to operational excellence.

Residents can expect easy connectivity to some of Dubai’s most sought-after landmarks – including Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Jumeirah Beach, and Dubai International Airport.

In a competitive market where delivery timelines are a critical factor for investor confidence, KASCO Developments has demonstrated its ability to not only meet but exceed expectations.

The leadership team at KASCO Developments expressed their gratitude to their clients for their ongoing trust – adding that this achievement acts as a testament to its team’s dedication and unwavering commitment to setting a high standard from the very beginning.

Backed by more than 40 years of expertise, the company firmly believes that true credibility is earned through action and that VOLNA By KASCO is only the first of many milestones that will define their legacy.

The transition from construction to the final administrative phase is currently underway. KASCO Developments is working closely with relevant authorities to finalise all necessary steps, ensuring that the transition for homeowners is as seamless as the construction process itself.

Every detail of the development has been executed to the highest standards, proving that accelerated delivery does not require a sacrifice in craftsmanship or architectural integrity.

As they celebrate this pivotal moment, KASCO Developments is planning a smooth handover process. This will not only welcome the first residents to their new homes but will also serve as a showcase of KASCO Developments' long-term commitment to the UAE’s urban landscape.

The successful completion of VOLNA By KASCO reinforces the trust placed in KASCO Developments by its investors and partners, paving the way for a pipeline of future developments that promise to further enhance Dubai’s skyline.

About KASCO Group and KASCO Developments

Founded in 1986, KASCO Group is a family-owned enterprise with a diversified portfolio spanning multiple sectors, primarily within the UAE. Its core activities include oil and gas trading, shipping and marine services, transportation and logistics, and real estate development.

KASCO Developments, a subsidiary of KASCO Group, is dedicated to creating vibrant communities and enhancing lifestyles. With a focus on quality and meticulous attention to detail, the company is committed to developing projects that prioritise well-being, both mentally and physically.