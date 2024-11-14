The community will also feature landscaped gardens, communal spaces, and dedicated areas for social gatherings

Dubai, UAE: KASCO Developments – the latest venture of the KASCO Group – has successfully launched ONDA, its newest residential project located in the vibrant Business Bay district of Dubai. With an investment exceeding AED 500 million, ONDA is set to redefine urban living by prioritising wellness and community engagement, aligning with KASCO’s vision to inspire and elevate lifestyles.

As part of KASCO Developments’ ambitious pipeline, which aims to deliver 1 million square feet of premium residential space by 2025, this exclusive 23-floor freehold community features 348 thoughtfully designed residences, including 85 studios, 190 one-bedroom plus apartments, 69 two-bedroom units, and 4 luxurious three-bedroom penthouses, all crafted with an emphasis on spaciousness, warmth and elegance.

“ONDA is not just a residential project; it’s our statement piece, a portrait of our identity” said Mustafa Al Kaissi, Chairman of KASCO Developments. “We are committed to creating spaces that inspire well-being and create a sense of genuine community. Our philosophy, encapsulated in our slogan ‘Inspire Your Soul,’ reflects our dedication to user-centered design principles to enhance the living experience.”

The project incorporates state-of-the-art wellness facilities, including a running track, advanced gym, and premium spa with cold plunge and sauna, ensuring that residents can seamlessly integrate fitness into their daily routines. Unique to ONDA, both indoor and outdoor swimming pools will provide year-round access to leisure and fitness, while wellness cafés will offer serene spaces for relaxation and rejuvenation.

The top-floor three-bedroom apartments will feature private pools, providing an unparalleled living experience that combines comfort with health-conscious design. “We believe that a home should be a sanctuary that revitalizes your energy,” explained Issa Abdul Rahman, CEO of KASCO Developments. “ONDA embodies this belief, providing residents with a variety of ways to recover and decompress, all within the heart of the city.”

Residents will enjoy a prime location with easy access to Dubai’s key attractions, including the Museum of the Future, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Airport, and Jumeirah Beach, ensuring unmatched convenience and connectivity.

ONDA is designed to cater to a diverse range of residents, from young professionals to families, all seeking a harmonious blend of quality finishes and wellness. The community will also feature landscaped gardens, communal spaces, and dedicated areas for social gatherings, forging connections among residents and enhancing the overall living experience.

As KASCO Developments embarks on this transformative project, the company remains committed to sustainability and innovation, ensuring that ONDA not only meets the needs of today’s residents but also contributes positively to the environment. The incorporation of eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient systems will be a hallmark of the development, aligning with global trends towards sustainable living.

Construction for ONDA commenced last month, with completion and handover anticipated in Q2 2027.

For more information, please visit:

https://kascodevelopments.com