Kuwait City: Kamco Invest, a regional non-banking financial powerhouse with one of the largest AUMs in the region, issued its first sustainability report showcasing the Company’s continued commitment across environmental, social, economic, and governance aspects for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Kamco Invest’s sustainability report was established in line with multiple frameworks including Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the seven pillars of the UN’s Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEP), Boursa Kuwait ESG indicators, and the seven pillars of “New Kuwait” which fall under the Kuwait National Development Plan (KNDP).

Driven by the importance of sustaining a long-term business perspective, Kamco Invest strives to become one of the leading contributors to the social fabric of Kuwait. The actions taken by the Company within this aspect have assisted in the formulation of a sustainable business ecosystem that optimizes growth and adds value to all stakeholders in an increasingly globalized and dynamic world.

Faisal Mansour Sarkhou, Chief Executive Officer commented, “An integral part of Kamco Invest’s value creation strategy lies in promoting and working towards a sustainable ecosystem. Sustainability has become a key business imperative, positively influencing how we operate and react towards the environment, society, and our employees. This report showcases the success of the sustainable mindset that we have been cultivating into our corporate strategy for years.”

The Company’s sustainability approach enabled Kamco Invest to better serve its stakeholders and generate a positive impact for the community. The 2021 Sustainability Report is an essential step in reinforcing the Company’s sustainable considerations across economic, environmental, social and governance factors, especially when formulating new strategies related to the business. This practice is evident to Kamco Invest’s unwavering efforts to become a more transparent organization, an increasingly ethical business pioneer, and most importantly a long-term value creating entity for all its stakeholders.”

As of recent years, Kamco Invest took major strides towards tackling environmental, social and governance issues through internal and external initiatives. The Company has been transforming into an environmentally conscious advocate by undergoing a massive digital transformation exercise, whereby it has introduced digital platforms that enhance both client experience and internal processes. From a social perspective, the Company has been increasingly contributing to the areas of health and wellbeing, youth and women empowerment, as well as education and financial literacy.

In terms of corporate governance, Kamco Invest has been persistent in implementing a strong framework that aligns its business fronts to best practices and ethical standards. This notion has ensured the adherence and compliance to applicable laws and regulations that impact the business. Additionally, through a diligent and ongoing review, the Company adheres to all new regulatory developments within minimal time.

Sarkhou added, “Throughout its history, Kamco Invest has contributed to numerous initiatives, making a lasting and impactful footprint in the community. These contributions include introducing new business opportunities, offering innovative financial solutions, disseminating valuable market insights, and playing a key role in the local and regional financial markets. In parallel, Kamco Invest applies an extensive corporate social responsibility program that aims to spread awareness, support, and give back to the community through various causes.”

The sustainability report features a detailed overview of the Company’s activities within ESG, acting as a baseline of the Company’s current impact. This will allow Kamco Invest to evolve its sustainable growth strategy in the years to come. Kamco Invest will also be able to set measurable targets and key performance indicators to its sustainability goals and track the progress moving forward. It is worth noting that the report is available on the Company’s website www.kamcoinvest.com/sustainability.

Sarkhou concluded by saying, “This is only the beginning as Kamco Invest will continue to build on its sustainable development program and evolve its sustainable business ecosystem under to pave the way for establishing the aspired modern state.”

About Kamco Invest

Kamco Investment Company K.S.C (Public) “Kamco Invest” is a regional non-banking financial powerhouse headquartered in Kuwait with offices in key regional financial markets, established in 1998 and listed on Boursa Kuwait in 2003. It is an Independently managed subsidiary of KIPCO Group adopting highest standards of corporate governance and regulated by the Capital Markets Authority and Central Bank of Kuwait. The Company offers a comprehensive range of investment solutions covering asset management, investment banking and brokerage.

Kamco Invest has AUM of over USD16.0bn as of 31 March 2022 allocated to various asset classes and jurisdictions, making it one of the largest asset managers in the MENA region. It has acted as investment banker to deals exceeding USD29.2bn from its inception to 31 March 2022 in equity capital markets, debt capital markets and mergers & acquisitions.