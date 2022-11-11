Sharjah: Kalba Mall, a spectacular community mall development, has leased 75 per cent of its units in which new upcoming stores will be launched that will cater to the increasing needs of customers. Out of 38 units, 26 units have been leased to renowned retail and services brands. Situated in the heart of Kalba, the mall which boasts a design that complements Sharjah’s unique architecture, faces Kalba Lake, a breath-taking lagoon surrounded by the mangroves and in proximity to the Kalba Corniche and Kingfisher Lodge.

The mall, which was inaugurated in October 2020, is sprawled over a 22,000 square metre area, offering a community mall experience. It offers the residents, as well as visitors, dining experiences, shopping outlets, and entertainment offerings. The mall is open to visitors from 10:00 am - 10:00 pm all days of the week.

The mall features 38 retail stores, 16 kiosks, Sharjah Coop Hypermarket, restaurants and cafés, a 7-screen cinema theatre, family entertainment centre, and advanced fitness facilities. It is further adding a number of renowned stores and service outlets to its portfolio, including Q Cinemas, Alem AlAwani, Al Ansari Exchange, Smart Baby, and 2 Platform Fitness Gyms for ladies & gents, along with a ladies’ salon.

The various local and international brands on offer at the mall include Ahmed Al Maghrabi, Taif Al Emarat, Jawhara Jewellery, and Bath and Body Works. Amenities are also available for hosting various genres of events at the mall.

The mall further offers several dining options with local and international cuisines, including Starbucks and Lake Café. Kalba mall also proves to be a convenient and comprehensive destination to avail a wide range of services, such as Du and Etisalat, and enjoy entertainment facilities, such as the family entertainment centre.

Customers can also shop at the Sharjah Coop Hypermarket, which is conveniently located inside the mall covering an area of 5,649 square meters. Offering more than 18,000 products from its 14 separate departments, including cosmetics, household items, bakery, fresh fruits and vegetables, meats and fish, dairy products, and organic health products, the hypermarket offers the convenience of shopping for daily essentials in one place.

The mall will also feature 2 all-inclusive Platform Health Club, for male and female, for those who prefer indoor training. The gyms will offer a unique fitness experience with state-of-the-art equipment and programs and will open in 2023.