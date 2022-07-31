Riyadh – In today’s ceremony, King Abdullah Financial District signed a cooperation agreement with MAEE, the National Water Efficiency and Conservation Centre, with the aim of working towards developing and improving water efficiency in the destination. The signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Gautam Sashittal, the CEO of KAFD and the General Manager and Acting CEO of MAEE, Mr. Abdulaziz Bin Moither.

As part of this agreement, the National Water Efficiency and Conservation Centre will work with KAFD to improve the efficiency of its water systems and rationalize them where possible. KAFD and MAEE will also engage in data sharing and information exchange. KAFD is a smart city pioneer – gathering and analysing data in order to improve services, including water efficiency, is one of the core values of the destination. In addition to this, the two entities will organize joint workshops, training courses and advisory services, so as to share best practice and further the development of both parties. KAFD will have access to the platforms and offices of MAEE in order to provide educational content about water conservation, thereby cementing KAFD’s position as a global leader when it comes to factoring sustainability into business and lifestyle.

Gautam Shashittal, CEO of KAFD, said of the agreement, “This partnership is a great opportunity to develop water efficiency best practice. Between KAFD and MAEE, we can develop a shining example of water sustainability as a beacon for other destinations in the region, and the world.”

The General Manager and Acting CEO of MAEE, Mr. Abdulaziz Bin Moither, commented, “By signing the agreement, we look forward to working with our partners in KAFD and exchanging experiences to enhance and develop the efficiency of water consumption in its facilities. We also seek to develop the center's agendas that aim to raise the public awareness regarding water conservation for the urban, agricultural, and industrial purposes, in addition to raising the efficiency of water supply chains and unifying efforts in order to achieve water sustainability.”

Sustainability is a top priority for KAFD – it is the largest platinum-level LEED-certified neighbourhood in the world – and water efficiency is a crucial aspect of that sustainability.

About KAFD

KAFD is an iconic business and lifestyle destination with state-of-the-art physical and digital infrastructure. An architectural marvel designed by more than 25 world-leading architectural firms, KAFD currently has 94 towers that are reshaping the skyline of Riyadh. KAFD is spread over an area of 1.6 sq km and offers a competitive business ecosystem and vibrant lifestyle experiences. KAFD is the largest development globally to achieve LEED Platinum certification, the highest accreditation from USGBC (U.S. Green Building Council), which recognizes KAFD as a global leader in sustainability.