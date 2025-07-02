Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The OSP, an ambitious program under the energy ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), the Kingdom's national laboratory for research and innovation; and CEER, Saudi Arabia's first electric vehicle (EV) brand and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), announced today the signing of a trilateral agreement to collaborate on research to advance graphene production technologies and promote the use of locally produced materials in batteries. The signing ceremony took place at KACST headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The agreement establishes a framework for joint research, knowledge exchange, and human capital development focused on graphene, a revolutionary material known for its exceptional strength, lightness, and conductivity. The collaboration aims to produce high-value graphene from low-value petroleum coke, leveraging advanced electrochemical technologies to create cost-effective, sustainable solutions that support the development of future battery technologies. This reflects a shared commitment to advancing cutting-edge research that contributes to a more sustainable and competitive future for Saudi Arabia's automotive industry.

Mohammad Al Tayyar – OSP Director commented, "Today marks a significant milestone in our journey towards innovation and sustainability. By collaborating with KACST and CEER on graphene research and utilization, we are not only harnessing the potential of advanced materials but also paving the way for a more sustainable automotive industry and supporting environmental and economic efficiency of hydrocarbon materials. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to supporting Saudi Vision 2030 and advancing the Kingdom's position as a leader in technology and innovation."

Dr. Talal bin Ahmed Al-Sudairy, Senior Vice President for Research and Development at KACST, clarified that the collaboration supports KACST's efforts as a national laboratory and innovation park by turning applied research into economic value. He indicated that the collaboration contributes to maximizing revenues generated from oil production, developing national capabilities, and localizing technologies that support the sustainable transportation sector.

James DeLuca, CEER CEO commented on the importance of the agreement signing saying, "Our partnership with OSP and KACST is a vital step in fostering innovation within the Saudi automotive sector. By collaborating on graphene research, we are contributing to the advancement of technology in the Kingdom and supporting its Vision 2030 goals of economic diversification and sustainable development. CEER is committed to investing in research that will benefit the entire industry and drive the future of mobility in Saudi Arabia."

This strategic collaboration aims to drive research and technological innovation, supporting the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals of economic diversification and environmental sustainability.