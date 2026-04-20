ispace, inc. (ispace), a global lunar exploration company, is pleased to announce the signing of a strategic partnership with the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), in its capacity as the national laboratory and innovation park in Saudi Arabia, to expand cooperation in the development of lunar exploration technologies and build national capabilities in this field, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The partnership, signed on the sidelines of the Saudi-Japanese Ministerial Forum under the "Invest in Saudi Arabia" umbrella, aims to design, manufacture, test, and operate advanced lunar exploration technologies, including rover systems, and to study the possibility of transporting Saudi payloads to the moon, as well as implementing initiatives that contribute to the development of national capabilities in the field of lunar exploration.

This strategic partnership strengthens the growing role of Saudi Arabia in shaping the science and technologies of lunar exploration, contributes to supporting the research, development, and innovation ecosystem, and promotes commercial activities in the space sector at both the local and international levels, thereby achieving national aspirations and priorities.

KACST, Vice President, Future Economies Sector, Dr. Maryam Noah

"This strategic partnership reflects KACST's commitment to strengthening the Kingdom's leadership in the fields of space and next-generation lunar exploration." She added: "Through our collaboration with ispace, we aim to develop advanced technologies and build national knowledge, skills, and capabilities that will contribute to shaping the future of Saudi Arabia in the space sector. This partnership also supports our mission to transform ambitious ideas into concrete results and contribute to the global space ecosystem in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030."

ispace CEO ＆ Founder, Mr. Takeshi Hakamada

"We are honored to partner with KACST to advance Saudi Arabian lunar technology, missions and capability. By combining KACST's leadership and expertise in space science, space technology development and operations, with ispace's lunar technology and mission experience, we see great potential in what can be achieved in the Kingdom. The focus across lunar rover systems, lunar science payload transportation and operation on the Moon is just a start. I believe this partnership between ispace and KACST can contribute meaningfully to Saudi Arabia's growing space programme while supporting the development of both the Saudi space sector and the global”.

Image caption: Signing ceremony of the partnership between KACST and ispace on technology development in the field of lunar exploration (January 2026). From left to right: Vice President for Economies of the Future Sector, KACST Dr. Maryam Noah, Former Minister of Investment, Saudi Arabia H.E. Khalid AlFalih, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Ryomasa Akazawa, ispace Inc. Director, CFO & Business Executive Junpei Nozaki