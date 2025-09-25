Cairo: JUZUR, one of Egypt’s and the region’s leading real estate developers, has announced its participation in Cityscape Egypt 2025, which takes place from 24 to 27 September. The participation underscores the company’s drive to deepen its presence in the Egyptian and regional markets while presenting a project portfolio that reflects a strategy centered on innovation, sustainability, and, most importantly, creating vibrant communities that resonate with the audience.

JUZUR unveiled its latest projects at the exhibition, each designed to align with the most recent trends in architectural design and master planning. The company introduced “Neo,” a modern commercial hub with unique features such as retail spaces, medical clinics, and administrative offices, all housed within a building with an innovative façade featuring digital screens, with approximately 30% of the project already sold. JUZUR also presented “J-East,” a mixed-use development that offers a unique blend of residential units, retail areas, and contemporary lifestyle amenities, where sales have reached 50%. Together, these projects demonstrate the company’s commitment to providing comprehensive real estate solutions that cater to diverse needs and keep pace with market developments, supported by total investments exceeding EGP 13 billion in its current portfolio.

Mr. Hossam Reda, CEO of JUZUR, said: “Our participation in Cityscape Egypt 2025 stems from our commitment to meeting the needs of the real estate market through a strategy focused on delivering innovative, sustainable projects that reflect the aspirations of customers and investors locally and regionally. We believe real estate must function as a holistic ecosystem that builds true communities and enhances quality of life. We aim to actively shape a more balanced and contemporary urban future through our current and future projects.”

He added, “Our strategy rests on five pillars: disciplined development anchored in prime sites within high‑potential areas; innovative design that reflects the latest global trends in architecture and planning; strategic partnerships with local and international investors to reinforce financial strength; and delivering the best customer experience through after‑sales services and ongoing support that build loyalty and enhance investment value. But above all, sustainability is a key pillar that we uphold in all our projects, appealing to environmentally conscious investors and clients.”

It is worth noting that JUZUR has solidified its position as a leading real estate company by bridging local and international investor perspectives and embracing the core values of quality, innovation, culture, and sustainability. The expertise of its executive leadership, led by Mr. Hossam Reda, who has over 25 years of experience managing major real estate portfolios and projects in Egypt and the region, has contributed to establishing a distinct approach focused on creating a sustainable impact in urban communities.