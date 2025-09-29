LIMASSOL, Cyprus (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JustMarkets, a trusted global broker with more than 12 years of industry expertise, is strengthening its presence across the Middle East and North Africa. Serving clients in over 160+ countries, JustMarkets continues to deliver innovative trading solutions that empower traders with tools, insights, conditions, and services tailored to regional needs.

Commitment to Client-Centric Trading

For over a decade, JustMarkets has built its reputation by focusing on transparency, reliability, and accessibility. The company provides a platform where clients can fully focus on performance and trade confidently, supported by competitive conditions, valuable educational materials, services and 24/7 multilingual service.

Swap-Free Islamic Accounts

Understanding the importance of Shariah-compliant finance in MENA, JustMarkets offers Islamic Accounts, fully swap-free and aligned with Islamic principles. These accounts allow Muslim traders to access global markets without overnight interest charges, ensuring fair and transparent conditions for any type of trading strategy.

High Leverage and Tight Spreads

One of the key advantages JustMarkets brings to the region is its flexible leverage up to 1:3000 which enables traders to control a bigger position than initial deposit. Combined with tight spreads, traders can execute strategies across forex, commodities, indices, and stocks with flexibility and efficiency, maximizing their opportunities in volatile markets.

Recognized Industry Excellence

Over the years, JustMarkets has earned multiple industry awards for its innovative approach, customer service, and trading conditions. These awards reinforce the broker’s dedication to setting high standards and building trust with its global client base and partners.

Global Reach and Services

With access to MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and JustMarkets Mobile Trading app, clients can trade using advanced charting tools, automated strategies, and a wide selection of diversified instruments. Additionally, 24/7 multilingual support ensures traders across MENA can communicate in their preferred language, making the trading journey seamless.

Traders in the Middle East and North Africa seeking transparency, powerful tools, and conditions built for growth can join JustMarkets today. With localized solutions and global expertise, the company remains committed to helping traders realize their financial potential.

Contact Details:

Kardo Dlir Farhan

Regional Marketing Manager

kardo.farhan@justmarkets.com

