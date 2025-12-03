Dubai, UAE – Justlife, the Middle East’s leading super-app for at-home services, has surpassed 10 million bookings, marking a major milestone in its growth journey. This achievement highlights the brand’s strong business momentum and its expanding contribution to the UAE’s digital services economy.

Over the past year, Justlife has doubled its healthcare revenue while sustaining 55% year-on-year growth across its core verticals of cleaning, beauty, and home repairs. The platform’s customer loyalty remains exceptional, with returning users contributing over 75% of 2025 revenue, a reflection of Justlife’s focus on reliability, retention, and real impact in everyday life.

Justlife’s success is built on the belief that caring for the people who deliver the service is just as important as delighting the customers who receive it. By empowering thousands of professionals with stable income opportunities, training, and insurance, the company ensures that every cleaner, beautician, or technician can build a better life while delivering best-in-class service.

Ali Cagatay Ozcan, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Justlife, said: “Crossing 10 million bookings is a milestone that reflects the scale of trust we’ve earned from our users and professionals. What began as a simple idea to make everyday life easier has grown into a platform that supports real people, real families, and real jobs. Our goal is to continue expanding responsibly, ensuring that every step forward brings value to our customers and the communities we serve.”

Kerem Kuyucu, Co-Founder of Justlife, added: “Behind every booking is a professional whose effort turns our promise into reality. They represent the spirit of Justlife – reliable, skilled, and driven to make a difference. As we grow, our focus will remain on helping more professionals succeed while ensuring that every customer experience feels seamless and personal.”

Today, Justlife operates across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with plans to expand into new verticals that continue to elevate both the customer experience and the livelihoods of its professionals.

Looking ahead, Justlife aims to build on its profitability achieved last year, targeting 65% overall growth by 2026, supported by category expansion, technology investment, and a continued focus on job creation and professional training.

Built on the promise of “We Got You,” Justlife continues to shape the region’s at-home service economy, helping people reclaim their time while strengthening the UAE’s vision for a connected and human-centred digital future.

About Justlife:

Founded in 2015 by Ali Cagatay Ozcan and Kerem Kuyucu, Justlife is the Middle East’s leading super-app for at-home services. Headquartered in Dubai, the company connects users with trained professionals across cleaning, beauty, wellness and healthcare, bringing care, quality and ease into everyday life.

Built on the simple promise: “We Got You”, Justlife shows up when you need it most. With more than one million users and a network of 5,000 professionals, the platform has powered over ten million at-home services across the UAE and Saudi Arabia. From same-day cleanings to in-home health appointments, Justlife makes everyday tasks feel effortless.

Operating across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Justlife continues to support the region’s fast-paced lifestyle with services that show up, work hard and lighten the load.