Dubai, UAE - Juspay, a global leader in payment infrastructure for enterprises and banks, today announced that it has secured $50 million in a Series D follow-on round, led by WestBridge Capital. The transaction is a mix of Primary and Secondary investments, that values Juspay at $1.2 billion. The secondary component provides liquidity to early investors and employees holding ESOPs – the second such opportunity Juspay has enabled within a year.

The funding follows a year of continued growth for Juspay, with annualised Total Payment Volume (TPV) now exceeding $1 trillion. The company processes more than 300 million daily transactions for leading brands including Agoda, Amazon, Flipkart, Google, HSBC, IndiGo, Swiggy, Zepto, Zurich Insurance, and more. Juspay continues to strengthen its position as a global payments platform, with a growing presence across Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, Europe, UK, and North America.

Juspay is deeply committed to building the foundational payments infrastructure for global commerce that is open-source, interoperable and modular. The company’s mission is to create long-term value across the payments ecosystem, supporting merchants, banks, networks, and, by extension, the billions of users they serve. Juspay is also advancing its AI capabilities to build future ready innovations for improving workforce productivity and merchant experience.

“Our focus over the last decade has been on solving the core complexities of global payments through first-principles engineering & design,” said Sheetal Lalwani, Co-founder and COO of Juspay. “As we scale globally, we are grateful for the continued trust of our partners. This round reflects our growth and provides liquidity opportunities for our early investors and team members who have been part of this journey. We welcome WestBridge Capital as a partner as we build the next generation of payments infrastructure.”

“Juspay has consistently demonstrated an ability to stay ahead of the curve by building robust, future-ready technology that powers the world’s most demanding payment ecosystems,” said Deepak Ramineedi, Partner at WestBridge Capital. “Our conviction in them stems from their relentless innovation, evolving from a payment orchestration platform to a full-stack UPI platform, and now to a core payments infrastructure provider for banks. Their focus on solving deep-tech problems in payments while maintaining a sustainable, profitable growth trajectory makes them a standout in the fintech space. We are truly excited to support Vimal, Sheetal, and the entire Juspay team as they shape the future of global digital commerce.”

About Juspay

Juspay is a leading multinational payments technology company, redefining payments for 500+ global enterprises and banks. Founded in 2012, the company processes over 300 million daily transactions, exceeding an annualized total payment volume (TPV) of $1 trillion with 99.999% reliability. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Juspay is powered by a global network of 1,500+ payment experts operating across San Francisco, Dublin, São Paulo, Singapore and Dubai.

To learn more about Juspay, visit: www.juspay.io

About WestBridge Capital

WestBridge Capital is a global investment firm with ~$7 billion in assets under management and offices in Bangalore, Silicon Valley and Mauritius. For over 20 years, WestBridge has partnered with transformative entrepreneurs at every stage across both private and public markets, with a significant nexus to India. WestBridge has a long-standing track record of leading investments and advising companies as their largest institutional partner. Some notable investments in India include Rapido, Meesho, Physics Wallah, Star Health and IndiGo Airlines. For the full portfolio and more information, visit www.westbridgecap.com.

For more information, please reach out to: