Cairo, (Egypt): Building on its leadership in the e-commerce market, Jumia, a leading e-commerce platform in Egypt, today announced a strategic partnership with Forsa, a subsidiary of Drive Financial, a company within the Ghabbour Auto Group. The partnership aims to provide flexible payment options to customers, enabling a convenient and hassle-free shopping experience.

Through this agreement, Jumia customers will be able to purchase a variety of products such as electronics, home appliances, fashion items, beauty products, groceries, and more, while benefiting from the convenient installment service provided by Forsa. This service allows customers to make purchases and repay them over time in installments.

Abdellatif Olama, CEO Jumia Egypt, affirmed that this step is part of Jumia's commitment to promoting financial inclusion and providing innovative payment solutions, thereby contributing to the support of the digital economy and the achievement of sustainable development in Egypt.

He added, "We always strive to provide the best solutions and services to our customers. Our partnership with Forsa aligns with our strategy to enhance the e-commerce shopping experience and provide flexible payment options that help customers easily meet their needs."

On his part, Ahmed Osama, Managing Director of Drive Financial, expressed his contentment with the collaboration saying: “This agreement helps us to achieve our vision, which is to provide services that suit our customers and their needs. It is a step of great importance because it will reduce the financial burden on members and their families providing them with benefits and a wholesome experience of purchase through Jumia.

He also added: "The signing of this agreement with Forsa emphasizes the company's responsibility & its role in serving and developing the community across the e-commerce sector. This reflects our vision of achieving a distinguished lifestyle for our customers and providing them with flexible financing solutions."