United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Jumeirah, a global leader in luxury hospitality and a member of Dubai Holding, has introduced a fresh chapter in guest experiences with the unveiling of newly renovated villas and suites across some of its iconic properties in Dubai and Bali. Designed to offer unparalleled stays for discerning travellers and guests, the latest additions reflect Jumeirah’s ongoing commitment to redefining luxury hospitality while embracing cultural heritage, authentic exclusivity, and exceptional bespoke guest experiences.

Al Bahar Villas, Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Jumeirah Beach Hotel's newly renovated Al Bahar Villas represent a stunning evolution in Dubai’s beachfront offering. This exclusive collection of 19 private villas, ranging from one to three bedrooms, showcases modern Arabesque interiors designed by Sahar Al Yaseer of Dubai-born La Bottega UAE. The design seamlessly blends earthy tones with natural materials, creating an atmosphere of nomadic elegance and authentic warmth. Each villa features a striking Balinese-inspired mini bar, complemented by organic textures, expansive glass doors, and soaring ceilings.

Residents of Al Bahar Villas enjoy access to premium amenities including dedicated butler service, in-villa dining, and customized experiences ranging from children's entertainment to holistic spa treatments, private barbeques, and romantic beach dinners. Additional privileges include complimentary access to Wild Wadi Waterpark, KiDS Club, and The Bahar Club – an exclusive lounge offering daily refreshments and private Executive Pool access. Each villa also features its own beach cabana, providing an intimate retreat for the ultimate luxury getaway.

Arabian Houses, Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf

Set within the serene surroundings of Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf has unveiled its newly reimagined Arabian Houses. These exclusive sanctuaries, the most intimate accommodations within the resort, are nestled along peaceful waterways and verdant gardens. Each Arabian House features 9 to 11 rooms and suites, perfectly suited for multi-generational families and larger gatherings. The award-winning designer Sahar Al Yaseer has crafted contemporary Arabesque interiors with calming colour palettes, complemented by traditional majlis areas and private courtyards.

The Arabian Houses blend luxury with cultural authenticity through thoughtfully curated experiences. Guests enjoy personalised host service, traditional abra boat transportation, and cultural rituals including bukhoor ceremonies and daily tree-planting activities. The renovation emphasises environmental consciousness through the use of natural fabrics and upcycled materials such as glass and timber. Within walking distance or a scenic abra ride away, guests have access to Madinat Jumeirah's acclaimed dining venues, private beach, Talise Spa, and the newly renovated Kids Club and J Club.

Jumeirah Bali Residences

Nestled along the dramatic cliffs of Uluwatu with direct access to the pristine Dreamland Beach, Jumeirah Bali has introduced its new one- and three-bedroom residences. These private sanctuaries artfully combine Indonesia’s rich heritage with modern luxury, offering the ultimate retreat for couples, families and multigenerational groups. Each residence features a private pool with lush tropical gardens and elegantly designed interiors that mirror the island’s Majapahit-inspired architecture that harmoniously merges nature and modern sophistication while bringing to life Bali’s rich historical and cultural heritage.

Guests staying at Jumeirah Bali’s residences can indulge in a wide array of exclusive services such as dedicated butler service, in-residence check-in, and personalised wellness activities such as yoga, meditation, full use of the fitness centre, and more. Families can also enjoy access to the Peafowl Kids Club, private beach, and other curated experiences to make every stay meaningful and unforgettable.

About Jumeirah:

Jumeirah, a global leader in luxury hospitality and a member of Dubai Holding, operates an exceptional portfolio of 28 properties across the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Asia. In 1999, Jumeirah changed the face of luxury hospitality with the opening of the iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab 25 years ago.

