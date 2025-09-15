Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Jumeirah Oasis Village has officially been designated a Certified Autism Centre™ (CAC) by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), making it the first employee housing community in the hospitality sector to receive this recognition. The designation is awarded to organisations that complete autism-specific training and certification, ensuring staff have the knowledge and tools to better support autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

Home to over 4,000 colleagues from the Jumeirah Hotel Group, Jumeirah Oasis Village’s achievement aligns with the Dubai Economy and Tourism (DET) People of Determination (POD) Accessibility Programme, which supports Dubai’s vision of becoming the most accessible city in the world and welcoming over 1 billion POD globally.

More than 90 percent of the front-facing team members at Oasis Village have completed autism awareness certification through Dubai Way, an online training platform developed by the Dubai College of Tourism (DCT). This milestone reflects the community’s people-first approach and its commitment to ensuring that every colleague and guest feels understood, respected and welcomed.

As a modern, well-managed staff accommodation complex, Jumeirah Oasis Village offers a safe, comfortable and community-focused environment for thousands of hospitality professionals. Facilities include colleague restaurants, indoor and outdoor leisure zones, a community pool, ladies-only pool, gyms, sports courts, TV lounges, game rooms, 24/7 coffee shops, salons and a supermarket. Residents also benefit from 24/7 on-site medical services, prayer rooms, centralised laundry, regular shuttle transport to Jumeirah properties, and extensive security.

Accessibility is a core priority, with wheelchair-accessible entrances and pathways, clear directional signage, and inclusive community spaces designed to meet the needs of POD.

To support broader accessibility, IBCCES-certified partners are featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, a free digital resource that connects users to certified inclusive locations worldwide. The app provides venue details, sensory accommodations, contact information and hours of operation, helping individuals and families to navigate public spaces with greater confidence.

IBCCES has been the global leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for over 20 years, working with professionals across healthcare, education and hospitality. As demand grows for more inclusive travel and living experiences, IBCCES continues to set the global standard by offering training led by subject-matter experts and self-advocates from within the autistic community.

Additional resources, such as CertifiedAutismCenter.com and AutismTravel.com, provide families with valuable information and listings of certified locations around the world.

For further information, please contact:

Media

Farah Kurdieh

Jumeirah

Farah.kurdieh@jumeirah.com

About Jumeirah

Jumeirah, a global leader in luxury hospitality and a member of Dubai Holding, operates an exceptional portfolio of 31 properties across 13 countries in the Middle East, Europe, Asia and Africa. In 1999, Jumeirah changed the face of luxury hospitality with the opening of the iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab and the brand is now renowned worldwide for its distinguished beachfront resorts, esteemed city hotels and exclusive residences. From the contemporary Maldivian island paradise at Jumeirah Olhahali Island to the art-inspired Jumeirah Capri Palace in Italy and the modern twist on a British classic at Jumeirah Carlton Tower in London, the brand has become synonymous with warm and generous service and the ability to craft distinctive and purposeful experiences that bring joy to guests from across the world.

www.jumeirah.com

https://www.instagram.com/jumeirah

https://www.facebook.com/Jumeirah

https://x.com/jumeirah

https://www.linkedin.com/company/jumeirah/

https://www.youtube.com/@Jumeirah

About Jumeirah Oasis Village

Located in Dubai, Jumeirah Oasis Village is a dedicated staff accommodation facility for Jumeirah, housing over 4,000 employees. The community offers a range of high-quality amenities to promote wellbeing, comfort, and a sense of belonging, including leisure facilities, dining services, medical support, and social spaces. Built with sustainability and inclusivity in mind, the property aligns with Dubai’s vision of becoming the Most Accessible City in the World and reflects Jumeirah’s commitment to providing exceptional care for the people behind its world-class hospitality services.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility, IBCCES offers a series of certification programmes that empower professionals to become leaders in their field and improve outcomes for the individuals they support. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive difference training. IBCCES operates in more than 111 countries and provides training in eight languages, with its programmes recognised worldwide as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programmes, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organisations on initiatives such as the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation complete a specialised programme that ensures a wide range of recreation, hospitality, and entertainment organisations have undergone autism and sensory sensitivity training, certification, and an IBCCES facilities review process.

The ACC designation builds upon this by including IBCCES training and certification across additional sectors, such as public safety, education, healthcare, and the workplace. IBCCES has also developed the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiverse needs and disabilities, offering listings of certified locations and connecting individuals to further support and community resources.