Dubai, UAE: In her first media briefing ahead of the start of Arabian Travel Market, the new CEO of Jumeirah Group, Katerina Giannouka, shared plans for an evolution of the Jumeirah brand and a commitment to growth in key cities and resort destinations worldwide.

With capital assigned to grow its portfolio, as well as refine its existing properties, Jumeirah Group – a member of Dubai Holding - is strategically targeting assets that will align with its new brand expression of luxury hospitality. Europe, Asia and the United States are an important focus, with plans to build a brand presence in major European cities and key gateway destinations, the most recent acquisition being the luxury hospitality company’s first property in Switzerland – Le Richemond in Geneva. The hotel, which is being fully renovated to open in 2025, will add to Jumeirah’s growing footprint in Europe which includes properties in London, UK; Capri, Italy; and Mallorca, Spain.

The emphasis on further expansion comes after a successful year in 2022 and a robust start for the Group in 2023. That, coupled with the brand’s expanding community of loyal guests provides a strong rationale for growth. Jumeirah’s strength in Dubai, now one the world’s leading tourism destinations, also gives the brand a strong base from which to accelerate the diversification of its portfolio, both in the region and globally.

Katerina Giannouka, CEO of Jumeirah Group said: “We are entering a new era for the Jumeirah brand, with a focus on brand evolution and expansion. With a proven track record building and operating successful resort destinations in the Middle East, Europe and Asia, we believe the time is right to extend our portfolio into new key city and resort locations, acquiring great assets and showing the world what’s next for luxury hospitality.”

This year, Jumeirah will enter Saudi Arabia with Jabal Omar Jumeirah, in the kingdom’s sacred city Makkah. The group is also nearing the final stages of completion of the highly anticipated Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab in Dubai, set to introduce a new expression of ultra-luxury hospitality for the brand.

The Group is also set to open Jumeirah The Red Sea in 2024, set within Saudi Arabia’s most ambitious regenerative tourism project on its west coast. The resort comprises 180 keys and has been designed with relaxation and self-discovery in mind.

More emphasis will also be placed on the evolution of the brand and raising international awareness of its growth ambitions with new collaborations - like the recent sponsorship of the Williams Racing F1 team - and other strategic initiatives designed to enhance the guest experience.

With a focus on connecting people, cultures and communities through the lens of art & design, food, and wellness, Jumeirah will build on its areas of expertise to craft distinctive experiences that meet the needs of today’s luxury traveller. This will include continuing to work with best-in-class designers to conceptualise serene and social spaces; utilising in-house culinary talent to introduce new signature dining concepts; and evolving the wellness and spa offering to reflect new consumer trends and preferences.

In the year of sustainability and ahead of COP28 in Dubai, Jumeirah is also reinforcing its commitment to responsible hospitality through innovation and industry collaboration. The Group is now an active member of the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance and Giannouka is on the Sustainable Markets Initiative CEO Taskforce for Hospitality and Tourism. Targeting tangible, scalable and practical sustainable solutions for the hospitality industry, the Group is focusing on five key pillars: Planet, People & Culture, Responsible Supply Chain, Ethical Business and Community Impact.

Plans are in place to build on the success of initiatives that use artificial intelligence (AI) and behavioural science to tackle food waste and reduce carbon emissions, as well as expanding efforts to support coastal ecosystems from Jumeirah’s Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Programme to the elimination of single use plastics through the latest water bottling and filtration systems. New impact studies are underway across the Group to set robust targets that will make a positive difference to people and planet.

Giannouka added: “From our established home in Dubai, with its thriving tourism industry, we will approach the next decade with the same pioneering spirit we first showed in 1999 with the opening of Burj Al Arab, innovating to stay ahead and crafting distinctive experiences that set us apart. I’m very proud to lead the next phase of Jumeirah’s journey as we focus on growth, underpinned by a commitment to sustainable hospitality that delivers a better future for all.”

-Ends-

For more information about Jumeirah Group, please visit www.jumeirah.com.

About Jumeirah Group:

Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, operates a world-class 6,500 key portfolio of 26 luxury properties across the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

The group boasts some of the most prestigious and captivating properties in the world, from the iconic flagship hotel and timeless pinnacle of luxury, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, and lavish Arabian palaces across Dubai’s Madinat Jumeirah, to its contemporary Maldivian island paradise at Olhahali Island and art-inspired dolce vita on the island of Capri. Whether a modern twist on a British classic in the heart of Knightsbridge at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah, or a futuristic setting at Jumeirah Nanjing, Jumeirah’s name is synonymous with service excellence, crafting exceptional experiences for everyone who walks through its doors.

Beyond its properties and resorts, Jumeirah Group is also dedicated to destination dining experiences, combining the most authentic and diverse cuisines with spectacular settings to create those unforgettable moments worth sharing. With over 85 restaurants across its portfolio, Jumeirah Group’s award-winning homegrown concepts including Sal, KAYTO, Shimmers, Al Mare, Pierchic and French Riviera, enjoy an enviable reputation for culinary excellence, with ten featuring in the Gault&Millau UAE 2022 guide. The group also has three Michelin starred restaurants – Shang High, L’Olivo and Al Muntaha.

www.jumeirah.com

For more information, please contact:

Miet Saelens | Senior Director – Communications

Jumeirah Group | Miet.Saelens@Jumeirah.com