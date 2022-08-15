United Arab Emirates, Dubai: The vibrant city hotel, Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, has installed water filters in all public areas to begin its phase-out of single-use plastic water bottles across its operations.

With an average of 450 plastic water bottles per resident used in the UAE each year, Jumeirah Creekside Hotel is contributing to the fight against plastic waste by installing Brita water filters to encourage guests and colleagues to use refillable glass bottles and reduce the use of plastic bottles, providing a more sustainable experience. This is in-line with the Dubai Can initiative from His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, which aims to encourage individuals to use refillable water bottles and create a culture of conscious living by raising awareness of plastic alternatives and the sustainability.

Launched in January 2020 to help with the fight against plastic pollution and offer the guests an eco-friendly alternative, Jumeirah Creekside Hotel has succeeded in reducing the use of plastic bottles at the hotel by more than 50% to date through providing the guests with reusable glass water bottles that can be refilled through the Brita water filters. With this, the hotel has also lessened its carbon footprint by reducing the need to burn fossil fuels to transport bottled water from external sources.

Rooted in the cultural and cosmopolitan essence of Dubai, Jumeirah Creekside Hotel combines comfort and unrivalled connectivity with true Arabian hospitality for the ultimate business and leisure experience. The contemporary lifestyle hotel located 2km from Dubai International Airport in the heart of old Dubai offers 292 rooms and suites, 21 meeting rooms, four restaurants, an award-winning spa and access to sports and leisure complex, The Aviation Club. Designed from the outset to connect the hotel to the region’s vibrant arts and cultural heritage, Jumeirah Creekside Hotel houses one of Dubai’s largest art collections – a specially commissioned collection of 482 pieces by 51 artists with roots from the Middle East. Rooted in the cultural and cosmopolitan essence of Dubai, the property combines comfort and unrivalled connectivity with true Arabian hospitality for the ultimate business and leisure experience.

Members of Jumeirah Group's leading rewards programme, Jumeirah One, can pay with their points when staying or dining at any of its hotels, including Jumeirah Creekside hotel, and unlock coveted benefits.

For more information and for reservations please visit www.jumeirah.com/jumeirah/creekside-hotel

