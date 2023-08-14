Dubai, UAE: Jumbo Serve, one of the UAE’s leading after-sales service providers for consumer electronics, durables, home appliances and IT products, is strengthening its operations in the GCC region with three new service agreements and the opening of a new centre in Oman.

A division of Jumbo Electronics Co. Ltd. LLC, Jumbo Serve recently signed deals with global brands including Toshiba, Datalogic and HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, adding to its portfolio of over 40 brand partners.

The agreement with HMD Global strengthens Jumbo Serve’s already comprehensive list of mobile phone brands, which includes Samsung, Oppo, Lava, and Tecno. As part of this, Jumbo Serve will provide repair and warranty service for Nokia phones.

The agreement with Toshiba TV UAE is for TVs and will maximise Jumbo Serve’s AV and TV service expertise. Underpinned by an impressive onsite team and widespread network, Jumbo Serve will manage delivery and installation services over and above warranty and contract service for Toshiba TV.

Meanwhile Datalogic, a global technology leader in the automatic data capture and factory automation, has appointed Jumbo Serve as its authorised service provider for managing the warranty and contract service of its full suite of products sold in the UAE. This includes handheld scanners, fixed retail scanners, barcode readers, mobile computers, sensors for detection, measurement and safety, machine vision and laser marking systems.

Jumbo Serve is also expanding its footprint across the GCC region with its latest developments in Oman and Bahrain. It recently opened a new service centre at Nizwa, Oman, for facilitating AV-TV and appliance services, and it has started servicing top brands such as Samsung and Dyson in both countries.

Vikas Chadha, CEO of Jumbo Group, said: “Jumbo Serve is broadening its capabilities across categories and developing new revenue streams, and we are delighted that reputed brands are recognising this. As we continue to expand our regional footprint and develop stronger ties as a service partner for global tech brands, this will enable us to add new colleagues to our team and invest in our infrastructure.”

Jumbo Serve currently provides services to over 40 global brands across the region, including Sony, Samsung, LG, Hisense, Lenovo, Huawei, Acer, HP, MSI, OPPO, Lava and Tecno. Offering after-market services for 15 categories including consumer electronics, professional products, durables, home appliances, mobility and IT products, it meets the needs of more than tens of thousands of customers every month.

Jumbo Serve is a division of the trusted Jumbo Electronics Co. Ltd. LLC and is one of the UAE’s leading after-sales service providers catering to products in 15 categories, including consumer electronics, durables, home appliances, mobility, and IT. It covers 40 global brands and attends to thousands of customers every month. With a sprawling facility in Jebel Ali equipped with specialized areas for panels, mobile and DSLR camera repairs and 13 other service centres across all emirates, it has one of the largest service network in the country.