Dubai, UAE: Jumbo Group, the UAE's most trusted consumer electronics retailer and IT services provider, marked Emirati Women’s Day with a series of initiatives that highlight the company’s commitment to female empowerment, gender diversity, and national development. With 10% of Jumbo’s skilled staff being UAE nationals and a balanced gender ratio of 50% women and 50% men, the company remains a leader in supporting Emiratisation and gender equality in the UAE.

As part of the celebrations, Jumbo Group partnered with the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), the UAE's largest higher education institution, to host activities at their campus. The day’s proceedings began with a powerful speech by Ms. Khadija Alblooshi, Emiratisation Specialist at Jumbo Group, who emphasized the significance of Emirati Women’s Day and the company’s dedication to empowering women. The event featured an online quiz centered around Women in Leadership, where winners received Jumbo Gift Vouchers, followed by an insightful panel discussion. Additionally, students at HCT received gifts from Jumbo Group’s retail division as part of the celebration.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Vikas Chadha, CEO of Jumbo Electronics Ltd, said, "At Jumbo, we believe in nurturing a culture of inclusion and innovation, where diversity and empowerment are central to our success. Our partnerships with educational institutions like HCT, combined with our commitment to Emiratisation and gender balance, allow us to contribute to the UAE's vision of progress and equality. As we celebrate 50 years in the region, our focus remains on creating lasting impact through such collaborations."

Jumbo Group also partnered with Fazaa, the UAE's social support program, by participating in a roadshow organized at the Ministry of Interior in Abu Dhabi on the 28th and 29th of August. During this event, Jumbo showcased a range of products at the ministry’s office and offered an exclusive two-day sale for Fazaa cardholders. The offer included popular categories such as smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, earbuds, Dyson air purifiers, and vacuum cleaners, allowing cardholders to access the latest technology at competitive prices.

This year’s Emirati Women’s Day celebrations are particularly significant as Jumbo Group marks its 50th anniversary in the UAE. Since its establishment in 1974, Jumbo Group has been a cornerstone of the region’s retail landscape, consistently contributing to the nation’s development and progress. Over the past five decades, Jumbo has supported the UAE's vision of becoming a global leader in digital transformation and economic growth.

Jumbo Group’s dedication to female empowerment is further demonstrated through broader initiatives, including collaborations with Zayed University on a Mentorship Programme for Students, the Emirates Schools Establishment on a ‘Campus to Corporate’ session for students, and the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai to help make the elderly tech-ready. These initiatives align with the company’s long-term commitment to social responsibility and supporting the UAE’s community development efforts.

As Jumbo Group celebrates its 50th year in the UAE, it remains committed to nurturing future leaders, empowering women, and contributing to the nation’s vision of progress and equality.

About Jumbo Electronics Co.Ltd. (LLC)

Established in 1973, Jumbo Electronics Co. Ltd. is one of the oldest consumer electronics retailers in the UAE with an omnichannel retail experience. The concept offers superior experience and customised offerings on the latest technology products and services, offline as well as online through jumbo.ae. Founded by the late Mr. Manu Chhabria, the Jumbo Group is a diversified business conglomerate that has established a legacy of Trust and Stability in the over 50 years of its existence. Jumbo OmniChannel Retail offers the best in mobile phones, laptops, TVs, home theatres, cameras, gaming, lifestyle products, accessories and telecom services. Jumbo is the strategic partner for high-end premium brands like Sony, PlayStation, Dyson and Hisense appliances. Jumbo Electronics has 17 stores across the emirates and operates franchisee stores for Sony, Dyson and DU telecom.

Instagram: @jumboworld

Facebook: @JumboWorld

TikTok: @jumbo_world

X: @JumboWorld

For press enquiries, please contact:

PR Agency: Gambit Communications

Showkat Rather

Senior Account Manager

showkat@gambit.ae

Pallavi Chandra

Head PR, Jumbo Group

Pallavi.chandra@jumbo.ae