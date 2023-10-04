The announcement of the retail outlet on the island comes as part of a group of integrated community services, with the Jubail Island approaching delivery of the development

Abu Dhabi: Jubail Island, a breathtaking master planned property with over 30km of pristine waterfront in Abu Dhabi, has today announced Spinneys will open a new supermarket at its luxury real estate destination after signing its retail partnership deal with the leading supermarket chain.

The 1,000 square-metre uniquely designed standalone store with a dedicated parking lot is situated at the main gate of Jubail Island, which is located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, and will be easily accessible via the Jubail island bridge (Exit 17), for the users of the Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Highway (E12). It will serve the island residents, as well as visitors and office workers.

The new store will be specifically located in Souk Al Jubail, the Island’s vibrant destination, fully serviced village, and focal link connecting six villages across the island. Souk Al Jubail will provide residents with a central hub that combines wellbeing, connectivity, leisure, retail and commercial services. With a range of parks, swimming pools, sports facilities and play areas, it presents an opportunity for people to enjoy a relaxed lifestyle through sports and wellbeing activities, as well as a number of entertainment attractions and restaurants.

Engineer Abdulla Saeed Al Shamsi, Corporate Director of Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC), said: “Spinneys is a prominent household brand when it comes to retail in the UAE market and we are delighted to partner with them to bring the supermarket to Jubail Island, as we head towards project completion.

As a modern real estate destination, the environment and sustainability are two values we share with Spinneys, which promotes ethical and sustainable brands and farming practices, and plays an active role in inspiring communities to eat and live well. This makes them the perfect fit for Jubail Island.

This agreement marks the start of another chapter in creating one of the region’s premier communities, especially now, while we expect residents to start moving-in during the coming quarter. Spinneys’ presence will provide more convenience for our residents and visitors in their everyday lives, giving them the opportunity to shop for essential needs. This signifies our mission of offering the local community a unique and fully integrated experience.”

Andre Viljoen, Chief Property Officer of Spinneys, said: “We are excited to announce our plans to open a brand-new outlet within the Jubail Island development, one of Abu Dhabi’s most sought-after luxury residential destinations. We look forward to bringing residents the best of upscale living combined with the Spinneys shopping experience.”

“As we are always looking for opportunities to bring our stores closer to our customers in premium destinations, we are thrilled to collaborate with JIIC, and we have no doubt that this partnership will foster an enhanced sense of comfort, convenience, and connection across the development.” he added.

Spinneys is a leading premium supermarket chain, working with growers from around the world to bring the finest produce to their stores, and serving over 100,000 customers on daily basis. It operates more than 65 branches across the UAE, and the Jubail Island supermarket will be the 12th store to be based in Abu Dhabi.

The AED 15 billion Jubail Island project is owned by JIIC and developed and managed by LEAD – Real Estate Developer LLC. It is nestled among the breath-taking natural beauty and rich biodiversity of the mangroves, and covering more than 3,000 hectares. The landmark community will offer residents every convenience and amenity, seamlessly blending sustainable living, luxury, and wellness in an iconic new addition to Abu Dhabi’s real estate landscape.

The Jubail Island development will be an idyllic collection of villages located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island and will become Abu Dhabi's leading sanctuary designed to appeal to wellness and nature enthusiasts, positioned amid the rich biodiversity of the mangroves.

The luxury project will offer wholesome F&B outlets and a wide range of facilities, including a beach club, a business centre, a sports centre, schools, supermarkets, nurseries, a community club, specialised clinics and other commercial establishments.

Spinneys' story started in 1961 when the first supermarket opened in Al Nasr Square. It has since grown to be one of the most premium supermarket retailers in the region, with 65 stores across the UAE.