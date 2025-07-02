Abu Dhabi, UAE – Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC) announced the grand opening of a new Spinneys supermarket at Souk Al Jubail, the vibrant central hub of Jubail Island.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony, held earlier, was attended by Mr. Ali S Mr. Ali Saeed Juma Al Bwardy, Chairman of Spinneys, Engineer Abdulla Al Shamsi, General Manager of JIIC, and Mr. Sunil Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Spinneys.

The opening marks a significant milestone in the island’s ongoing development, enhancing convenience and delivering a premium retail experience to residents and visitors alike.

Engineer Abdulla Al Shamsi commented, “Spinneys’ arrival marks a pivotal moment for Jubail Island, elevating our retail offering with a brand synonymous with excellence in the UAE. Their unwavering commitment to sustainability, premium quality, and community-focused retail mirrors our own vision for a holistic, future-ready lifestyle. Together, we are not just opening a supermarket—we are creating a destination that enriches daily life for residents and sets a new benchmark for integrated living in Abu Dhabi.”

The new 1,000 square-metre standalone Spinneys store, located at the main entrance of Jubail Island, features dedicated parking and is easily accessible via the Jubail Island bridge (Exit 17) on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Highway (E12). It will serve the island’s growing community, as well as office workers and visitors.

Mr. Sunil Kumar, CEO of Spinneys, said: “The opening of our new store on Jubail Island marks another exciting step in our journey to bring Spinneys’ fresh food promise to

more communities across the UAE. We’re delighted to be part of one of Abu Dhabi’s most exciting new communities and look forward to welcoming customers to enjoy our fresh, premium grocery experience.”

The opening of Spinneys is part of a broader vision to create a fully integrated lifestyle destination on Jubail Island, where lush landscapes and thoughtfully designed community amenities blend seamlessly. Residents can enjoy everything from parks and sports facilities to retail and dining options, all within a walkable, interconnected environment.

Following Spinneys’ debut, Jubail Town Centre, the island’s vibrant commercial hub, will welcome a series of new openings, further enriching daily life. Here, 8,000 square metres of retail space and 18,000 square metres of offices will sit alongside premium food and beverage pavilions, wellness spaces, and a curated mix of cafés and restaurants. Every convenience is designed to be just steps away, reinforcing Jubail Island’s position as one of the UAE capital’s most sought-after addresses.

Spinneys is a leading premium supermarket chain, working with growers worldwide to bring the finest produce to its stores and serving over 100,000 customers daily. It operates more than 65 branches across the UAE, and the Jubail Island supermarket will be the 12th store in Abu Dhabi.

Owned by JIIC and developed and managed by LEAD Real Estate Developer, Jubail Island comprises six residential villages nestled among the breathtaking natural beauty and rich biodiversity of the mangroves. The low-density, low-impact landmark community offers residents convenience and amenity, seamlessly blending sustainable living, luxury, and wellness in an iconic new addition to Abu Dhabi’s real estate landscape.

For more information, please contact +971 2 448 0011 or email info@jubailisland.ae.

About Jubail Island

The Jubail Island development will be an idyllic collection of villages located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island and will become Abu Dhabi’s leading sanctuary designed to appeal to wellness and nature enthusiasts, positioned amid the rich biodiversity of the mangroves.

The luxury project will offer wholesome F&B outlets and a wide range of amenities, including a beach club, a business centre, a school, a supermarket, a nursery, a specialised clinic, sports facilities, community centres, and other commercial establishments.

For more information, please visit https://www.jubailisland.ae/

Keep up to date with the latest updates @jubailisland: Instagram Facebook