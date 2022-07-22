Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Students at GEMS Education’s CBSE curriculum schools across the UAE have once more excelled and done themselves proud as they achieved outstanding results in the 2022 board exams for Grade 12. Their scores have continued to raise the bar of academic excellence, despite numerous challenges and disruptions.

CBSE Grade 12 headline results:

A total of 2,124 Grade 12 pupils from 10 GEMS CBSE schools were assessed

Across all schools, an outstanding 99.9% pass rate was recorded

29.3% of students scored above 90%

20.2% of students scored between 85% and 90%

The overall average among GEMS students was 83.7%

Nargish Khambatta, Vice President – Education at GEMS Education and Principal of GEMS Modern Academy, said: “Appearing for the CBSE exams after two years and getting such outstanding results is phenomenal! Grade 12 results are a gateway to university admissions and at GEMS Education, we are very pleased with the offers our students have received – they will be going to the best universities across the globe. GEMS schools have wellbeing woven into the fabric of daily life and it comes as no surprise that our students have thrived, demonstrated resilience and determination, and done so well. Kudos to our teachers, leadership teams and parents for their strategic planning and support. Indeed, it’s time to celebrate our children’s exceptional achievement!”

Michael Guzder, Vice President – Education at GEMS Education, said: “Our CBSE pupils have once again overcome all odds and diverse circumstances to produce brilliant results. Their tenacity, coupled with detailed preparation by their teachers, has not gone unrewarded. They can now concentrate on completing their college admissions and moving on to the next stage of their lives. Their parents are both thrilled and relieved. Congratulations to our pupils, staff and parent community!”

Top-performing GEMS students include:

Divyalakshmi Varadha Rajan Prem Sudha, GEMS Our Own English High School – Dubai, 99.2% (overall GEMS Science stream topper)

Aryan Muralidharan, The Millennium School – Dubai, 99.0%

Iola Ann Mathew, GEMS Our Own English High School – Dubai, 98.8% (overall GEMS Humanities stream topper)

Liam Ethan Pimenta, The Millennium School – Dubai, 98.8% (overall GEMS Commerce stream topper)

Thomas Mathew, Executive Principal, GEMS Our Own English High School – Dubai, said: “Our students have done us proud once again. The results reflect the commitment and dedication of our students and teachers, as well as the boundless support offered by their families. Hearty congratulations to all the students and to Divyalakshmi Varadha Rajan Prem Sudha, who is the GEMS-wide topper with 99.2%!”

Divyalakshmi Varadha Rajan Prem Sudha, the topper at GEMS Our Own English High School – Dubai, said: “It all feels really surreal to me. I surely could not have asked for more. I’d like to dedicate this success of mine to my school, teachers, mentors and family. Without their moral support and guidance this would not have been possible. This year we had a different pattern of exams. My secret strategy, I would say, would be studying the textbook line-by-line, solving papers from previous years, and familiarising myself with the art of solving different types of questions.”

Aryan Muralidharan, the topper at The Millennium School – Dubai and who two years ago topped the Gulf and UAE in his Grade 10 board exam with 99.6%, said: “I have been a student at The Millennium School from Grade 1, since 2010. I owe all my successes, academic and extracurricular, to the tremendous support given by the Millennium team. Though the last two years were challenging, our teachers always helped us and ensured that all concepts were clear. Without their support and blessings, these results would have been impossible. I am also grateful to my parents for their belief and trust in me. I am delighted that my hard work, focus and meticulous preparation has been fruitful.”

