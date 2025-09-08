NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Z Capital Group (“ZCG”), a leading, privately held global firm, today announced the appointment of Jordana Semaan as Chief of Staff, Middle East & Asia-Pacific of ZCG Arabia, the Riyadh-based division of ZCG (“ZCG Arabia”). Based in ZCG’s new Riyadh office, Ms. Semaan will oversee the expansion of the firm’s operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (“the Kingdom”) and the advancement and execution of key initiatives at ZCG Arabia. Ms. Semaan will also support the firm’s regional fundraising efforts in coordination with ZCG’s Capital Formation team and the management of local limited partner relationships.

Ms. Semaan brings over two decades of leadership experience in communications and human resources. Most recently, she served as Head of Human Resources – Gulf and Asia and Global Head of C&D at Investcorp, where she oversaw performance management and strategic human resources across the Gulf Cooperation Council region, Singapore, China, Japan, and India. Earlier in her career, she held multiple human resources leadership roles in the Middle East, including four years as Country Head of Human Resources, Bahrain and the Kingdom, at DSV Logistics, leading the firm’s recruitment, compensation, and benefits programs.

“Jordana is a proven leader with a track record of building high-performing teams in the financial services sector, and we are thrilled to welcome her to ZCG,” said James Zenni, Founder, President, and CEO of ZCG. “Her appointment reflects our growing presence and dedicated team in the Kingdom. She will play a key role in expanding all our business verticals – asset management, consulting, and technology – across the region.”

“This is a pivotal moment in ZCG’s growth, particularly in the Kingdom’s rapidly expanding private markets sector,” Ms. Semaan said. “I look forward to working with James and the ZCG team to strengthen both talent and capital pipelines and ensure ZCG is well positioned for long-term success in the Kingdom, the GCC and across the broader APAC region.”

The appointment follows the recent addition of Adnan Al Faraj as Head of SME Direct Lending for ZCG Arabia, where he will lead the firm’s direct lending platform, ZCG Direct Finance Partners, for small- and medium-sized enterprises in the Kingdom.

Together, these hires reinforce ZCG’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the Kingdom as part of its broader global expansion strategy, which included the opening of ZCG’s Riyadh office earlier this year, new offices in Mumbai, and the relocation of its New York headquarters to an upgraded, state-of-the-art location. These initiatives reinforce ZCG’s strategic presence in key international markets and underscore its commitment to scaling operations, executing investment strategies, and expanding affiliate platforms, including the firm’s consulting platform, ZCG Consulting, LLC (“ZCGC”).

About ZCG

ZCG is a leading, privately held global firm comprised of private markets asset management, business consulting services, and technology development and solutions.

For nearly three decades, ZCG has invested tens of billions of dollars in private equity and credit-related strategies, through multiple economic cycles and across many industries, including consumer products, steel, steel processors, agriculture, consumer food, gaming, hospitality, manufacturing, specialty services, and automotive.

ZCG's investors include prominent global sovereign wealth funds, endowments, pension funds, insurance companies, foundations, family offices, wealth management firms, and other financial institutions in North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

ZCG has a global team comprised of approximately 400 professionals. The company is headquartered in New York, with affiliate offices located in Pune and Mumbai, India, and Riyadh, KSA.