Amman, Jordan – Under the patronage of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Jordan Post Company, Sami Kamel Daoud, the new Jordan Post Office was inaugurated on Wednesday, 24 September 2025, at King Hussein Business Park (KHBP). The ceremony was attended by Chairman of the Board of Directors, Eng. Imad Matarneh; CEO of King Hussein Business Park, Eng. Ammar Izziddin; and Director General of the Jordan Post Company, Hanadi Al-Tayeb.

The opening reflects King Hussein Business Park’s strategic direction to expand its service portfolio and provide integrated solutions for employees, institutions, and investors on its premises. It also underscores ongoing efforts to advance digital transformation, introduce innovative services, and strengthen KHBP’s position as a multi-purpose destination that attracts businesses and investments while addressing both professional and everyday needs.

Hanadi Al-Tayeb noted that the new post office aligns with Jordan Post’s plans to enhance the Kingdom’s postal infrastructure, expand its modern service network, and improve accessibility. The branch will provide a wide range of postal and financial services, including local and international money transfers, commercial transfers, electronic payments, cash withdrawals, the sale of import stamps, and digital ID activation. It will also feature Drop Point services for parcel delivery and pickup, domestic and international express mail, and postal parcel and package solutions, reinforcing Jordan Post’s role in serving diverse sectors with efficiency.

Commenting on the occasion, Eng. Ammar Izziddin said, “The opening of the post office at the heart of the complex adds significant value to our service ecosystem. It demonstrates our commitment to supporting and empowering the local and regional business community by providing an integrated environment that ensures the smooth flow of daily services and enriches the experience of employees and investors alike.”

Through its approach of strategic partnerships, King Hussein Business Park continues to strengthen Amman’s position as a regional hub for business, technology, and modern services.