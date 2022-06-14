Driven by its vision to support the efforts of addressing the effects of climate change, concern towards environmental situations, and constant investment in sustainable environmental development, Jordan Ahli Bank renewed its cooperation with “Arab Group for the Protection of Nature (APN)” for the 7th consecutive year by supporting it’s “Green Caravan Campaigns” to plant trees in Jordan.

Ahli bank’s achievements with APN had a huge impact on the environmental, economic, and social levels. This positive effect led the bank to contribute constantly to support local communities, and based on this contribution, a number of the Bank’s new employees, and through the internal volunteering program have participated to plant 100 Olive Trees on lands owned by farmers in the Fayaha’a Area / Governate of Madaba, Jordan, benefiting 24 families.

Commenting on this regard, the Chief Executive Officer/General Manager of the Bank “Mohammed Musa Daoud”, stated: "We are proud of our continuous cooperation with APN for its pivotal role in implementing projects related to preserving the environment and enhancing food security, as well as supporting and empowering underprivileged families in our society."

Eng. Razan Zuaiter, Chairman of the Board of Directors of APN, expressed the association's pride in the efforts of Jordan Ahli Bank and praised the continuous joint work between the two parties, as the sustainable cooperation of "ahli" in the "Green Caravan" program is a positive factor for us to expand the area of agricultural activities with an environmental and economic impact on its developmental dimension on the most in need segments for assistance and empowerment, especially for small farming families who live on agricultural products only, which guarantees the food security and a permanent source of income and enhances their contribution to the national agriculture sector.

