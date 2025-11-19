Amman, Jordan: Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has signed a new agreement with Iraqi airline, Global Aviation.

The agreement was signed during the Dubai Airshow 2025, under which Joramco will be performing C-checks on Global Aviation’s fleet. This partnership underscores Joramco’s growing reputation as a trusted MRO provider serving airlines across the region.

Commenting on the occasion, Adam Voss, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, said, “We are delighted to embark on this new partnership with Global Aviation. Joramco’s commitment to operational excellence and adherence to the highest international standards have positioned us as a partner of choice for airlines worldwide. We look forward to building on this collaboration and exploring new opportunities for growth together.”

About Joramco

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a soundtrack record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa, and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 6 hangars that can accommodate up to 22 aircraft. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).

