Amman, Jordan — Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has signed a material support agreement with PPG, the global supplier of paints, coatings, and specialty materials.

The agreement was signed during the MRO Middle East2025, solidifying a long-standing partnership between the two companies. This renewed commitment ensures the continuous supply of PPG's high-quality sealant and paint products to Joramco, maintaining optimal stock availability to meet the MRO's demanding operational requirements. The agreement also secures competitive pricing for Joramco throughout the year.

Fraser Currie, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, said, “We are happy to renew our partnership with PPG. This agreement reaffirms our commitment to delivering world-class MRO services, ensuring Joramco continues to meet the evolving needs of our customers. We look forward to exploring the opportunities that this partnership brings in the future.”

Jean-François LEMAIRE, Business Director PPG Aerospace Middle East, Türkiye & India region, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to renew our long-standing partnership with Joramco. With its strong presence in the MRO market in the region, Joramco is a key player for us, and we are therefore very honored that they have renewed their confidence in us.”

He added, “PPG as one of the undisputed world leaders in Coatings, Sealants, Adhesives and Transparencies in the Aerospace Industry is proud to contribute to the development of its customers, and particularly Joramco by providing world class products, which match the quality and safety imperative in our industry. We wish Joramco every success for the future, always accompanied by PPG products.”

About Joramco

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a sound track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 5 hangars that can accommodate up to 17 aircraft with expansion plans currently in progress. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).