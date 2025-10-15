Amman, Jordan – Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has signed an extended agreement with the TUI Group.

Building on a previous agreement, where Joramco carries out base maintenance checks on TUI’s fleet of B787, the MRO company will start to handle the E190-E2 alongside its commitments for the first time. This continued relationship highlights Joramco’s position as a leader in MRO regionally and internationally.

Commenting on this occasion, Fraser Currie, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer, DAE Engineering, said, “This agreement marks another milestone in our relationship with TUI Group. At Joramco, we take pride in being the trusted MRO provider for our partners, and we are committed to furthering this collaboration in the future.”

About Joramco

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a soundtrack record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa, and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 6 hangars that can accommodate up to 22 aircraft. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).